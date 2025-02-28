Queen Maxima revamps £3k noughties accessory from 19 years ago

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 53, stunned in yet another fashion-forward outfit during a visit to the clubhouse of youth organisation 'Netwerk Nieuw Rotterdam' yesterday.

Known for recycling striking outfits like a pro, King Willem-Alexander's wife brought back two iconically eclectic Oscar de la Renta pieces, with a mixed check belted coat and asymmetrical flannel tweed midi dress.

© Instagram Queen Maxima looked elegant in her belted mixed check Oscar de la Renta coat

She glammed up the ensemble with a pair of Gianvito Rossi brown suede knee-high boots and a pair of subtle but beautiful Olympia Babylonia Cornaline earrings.

However, most notable of all, Maxima stepped out with her brown Gucci horsebit leather clutch, which retails for £2.7k showing off the brand's signature symbol.

Queen Maxima first brought out the bag on 16 February 2006 at the Winter Olympics, and once more last year at the national work conference 'More access to art and culture' in Amersfoort.

© Sipa/Shutterstock Queen Maxima brought out the brown Gucci clutch for the first time in 2006

The Dutch royal is no stranger to a statement piece from Gucci. Back in 2013, she picked out a hot pink 70's style tunic and trouser ensemble a couple of times throughout summer, picking out a bright and bold hot pink ensemble from their spring 2013 collection on some of her first official duties as Queen.

With distinctive voluminous sleeves and in perfect monochrome, down to her pink-painted nails, the outfit is classic Queen Maxima.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Maxima looked incredible in a hot pink Gucci ensemble

Widely considered to be one of the most fashion-forward royals, Maxima is known for her willingness to experiment with bold silhouettes and colours.

Though the bright, blocky colours have become a trend now among royals and celebrities alike, the Dutch Queen's personal style has long involved adding a pop of colour to her outfits and going against the minimalist grain.

Just this week, she stepped out in an edgy monochromatic outfit for a visit to a Post-COVID Expertise Center.

In an all-Natan fit, she opted for wide-leg white trousers, a short 'Bunty' top and a matching clutch, with a surprising but exciting choice of footwear.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Queen Maxima stunned in a monochromatic outfit

Maxima stepped out in a different set of Gianvito Rossi boots: the 'Martis' boots, with ridged cuffs, lace-up detailing and a chunky platform. Explaining the £935 boots, the brand said they "elevate classic hiking styles - quite literally, they're set atop 70mm block heels."

To amp up the outfit, she wore a black beaded spider brooch and similar beaded earrings from Maria Calderara.