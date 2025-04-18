Queen Camilla totes £3.5k Chanel bag for special outing

Queen Camilla looked radiant beside King Charles as he made his return to Durham Cathedral this week, having missed last year's Maundy Thursday service while he was receiving treatment for his cancer.

While he was dressed incredibly smartly in a morning suit, the Queen Consort stepped out in some of her wardrobe staples, recycling one of her outfits that's just so elegant it won't ever get old.

© Getty The Queen looked as elegant as always

In a dark green dress from British luxury house Anna Valentine, a hat in matching colours by Philip Treacy and a short black caped jacket, she looked the pinnacle of classic royal sophistication.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's bag is a staple of her wardrobe

To accessorise, Queen Camilla brought out a pair of chunky gold and diamond earrings and a diamond and emerald brooch that was passed down to her by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. However, it was her eye-catching bag that once again stole the spotlight.

Queen Camilla's timeless Chanel handbag

Once again, the 77-year-old was seen with her 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag', an exquisite accessory that retails for at least £3,500 when bought brand new.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore the same outfit to the Easter Mattins service

The Queen Consort's handbag has been a staple of her royal wardrobe for five years, and has been one of her most recognisable accessories ever since.

Queen Camilla's outfit for Maundy Thursday is a repeat of the outfit she put together for the annual Easter Mattins service at the end of March – as the saying goes, if it isn't broken, don't fix it!

Queen Camilla seems to be quite the fan of the French house

King Charles' wife brings out more pieces from Chanel than just the handbag – she is also seen out and about with her toe cap pumps from the brand frequently.

It's believed by some that the Queen Consort has a personal attachment to the French luxury brand because of its iconic logo, where the interlocking 'C's could equally stand for 'Charles' and 'Camilla'. It's as sentimental as it is stylish.

The many bags of Queen Camilla

While the late Queen Elizabeth II was loyal to just one designer when it came to her bags, the Queen Consort has a collection of it-girl handbags from all kinds of luxury brands.

© Getty The Queen carried a beautiful brown leather handbag

During a visit to Canterbury in February, Queen Camilla brought along a gorgeous mahogany leather shoulder bag from Zeus+Dione that was bang on trend for the season, as brown emerged as the standout colour for spring and summer 2025.

© Getty The Queen Consort carried an elegant top-handle bag for the Maundy Thursday service

To last year's Maundy Thursday service at Worcester Cathedral, she accessorised with a stunning 'Gabrielle BB' top-handle bag, in brown lizard skin, from Moynat.

See the video of King Charles and Queen Camilla at this year's service below...

