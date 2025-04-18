Zara Tindall's waist-cinching floral jacket is one of her loudest looks to date

Zara Tindall's style is sophisticated and elegant, if a little reserved: defined by her elevated equestrian outfits and generally understated look. However, Princess Anne's daughter hasn't always dressed quite like this.

Though her fashion sense has always been immaculate, Zara's sense of style was a lot bolder back in the day, especially in the 2000s.

© UK Press via Getty Images Zara Tindall, then Phillips, attended Sandringham's Christmas Day Service in 2006 with her brother Peter Phillips

One of her most audacious on-duty looks is undoubtedly the ribbon-belted jacket she wore on Christmas Day to Sandringham in 2006, alongside her brother Peter Phillips.

While the silhouette isn't as daring as something like the bodycon dress she wore to the Aspinal store opening the year before, the floral pattern is much louder than something she would be seen wearing today.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Zara Tindall's floral jacket is one of her loudest looks to date

That being said, the knee-high boots are a statement style that she's continued to bring out to this day.

The evolution of Zara Tindall's jackets

Nowadays, the wife of Mike Tindall goes for a very different style of jacket that ties her style closely to her equestrian passions. In autumn, she tends to opt for tweed jackets, and Zara steps out in her military-style jackets for the winter.

If there's one place where Zara's brought all her best coats, it's certainly Cheltenham.

© Getty Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall on day three of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Just this year, she stunned in some of the best ensembles of the season, including a beautiful double-breasted navy jacket finished with golden buttons on day one and a timeless olive green wool coat from Hobbs on day three.

For day two of Cheltenham, she went for something a little different, opting for a grey pinstriped suit from Laura Green and a burgundy rollneck that matched the beautiful purple coat worn by her cousin Princess Eugenie.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara Tindall's coat was fabulous

Earlier in the year, when attending the Festival Trials Day, she was seen wearing a beautiful black and white checked wool coat with structured shoulders and a belted waistline for a silhouette-sculpting look.

Zara Tindall's best Cheltenham coats

Every year, Prince William's cousin oozes sophistication at Cheltenham, and her outfits from this year are only a small part of a long list of chic, luxurious looks.

© Getty Zara Tindall's brown coat is one of her best Cheltenham looks

In 2017, she donned an incredible brown coat with gold-rimmed buttons that was adorned with faux fur along the neck lining.

© Getty Zara Tindall's grey fur coat completed a fantastic monochrome look

Five years before, back in 2012, she completed a wonderful monochrome look with a furry grey jacket.

See a breakdown of Zara's best race-day looks below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion