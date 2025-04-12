Princess Isabella's birthday look is straight from mother Queen Mary's wardrobe - with a twist

Princess Isabella of Denmark and her mother Queen Mary are no strangers to swapping wardrobes; the Danish Queen recently borrowed a wonderful designer jacket from her daughter. Now, Princess Isabella has taken a few pieces from her mother's wardrobe.

The Danish royal family began the celebrations for her 18th birthday on Friday, ahead of the big day on 21 April.

© Shutterstock Princess Isabella looked in a brand new suit

In a brand new light blue power suit from Soeren Le Schmidt, one of Queen Mary's favourite designers, she was the spitting image of her mother. However, Princess Isabella also borrowed some pieces directly from her.

© Shutterstock Princess Isabella wore a lot of her mother Queen Mary's clothes at the celebration

Her stunning silk blouse from British brand The Fold and her light brown suede Gianvito Rossi pumps have both been worn out and about by Queen Mary before, as well as her combs from Ellen Hunter and her diamond earrings.

Queen Mary also recently borrowed a piece from her daughter

On the second day of her state visit to Finland with King Frederik last month, the Danish Queen brought out a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat in fuschia, which Princess Isabella wore to the premiere of the Nutcracker at the Tivoli Theatre last November, reported BILLED-BLADET.

© Getty Queen Mary wore Princess Isabella's Dolce & Gabbana coat

Queen Mary also opted for a pair of grey wide-leg trousers, a matching roll-neck knit and a beautiful pair of boots.

Princess Isabella's history of borrowing

The elder sister of Princess Josephine has borrowed a lot of her mother's clothing on various occasions over the years.

© Getty Princess Isabella in one of her mother Queen Mary's coats

She sported one of Queen Mary's blue Prada coats when attending a church service in Aarhus in January last year, to mark her father's ascension to the throne.

For her confirmation back in 2022, Princess Isabella also chose to bring out one of the Danish Queen's outfits: a white power suit from Italian brand Max Mara.

The Danish royals are sustainable fashion icons

As well as wearing each other's outfits, the Danish royals are an especially sustainable group, never afraid to bring back a killer ensemble if it works.

At the Finland gala dinner last month, Queen Mary brought back a black lace gown from Jesper Høvring, complete with gorgeous gold leaf patterns. She also wore jewellery from the royal vault, which hasn't been brought out in over 140 years.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark looked incredible at the Finland gala dinner

The Danish Queen wore a gold diadem created in 1820 for Queen Caroline Amalie, and a bracelet that dates back to 1828, which was purchased for Princess Vilhelmine Marie before her wedding to Frederik VII.