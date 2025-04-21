Zara Tindall's thigh-split 2023 Easter outfit was a total masterpiece

Zara Tindall earnt herself the title of 'most underrated royal' thanks to her sartorial successes over the last few years, and one that lives rent free in my mind is the hot pink dress she wore to the Easter service back in 2023.

Channelling the Barbiecore movement that reigned supreme at that time thanks to Valentino, Balenciaga and Margot Robbie's box office smash hit, the daughter of Princess Anne stepped out at St George's Chapel in a Jane Atelier midi dress in the showstopping hue.

Despite its elegant bishop's sleeves and button-down detail, the dress was daring for a royal thanks to its significant thigh-high split. The fit-and-flare midi was a bespoke piece, created in pink especially for Zara.

© GC Images Zara Tindall wore the pink dress to attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in April 2023

The fuchsia shade was perfection with her glossy platinum blonde hair and her makeup was flawless, featuring glowing skin and a pale pink lip.

The 43-year-old royal completed the ensemble with a cream floral fascinator, matching heeled court shoes, and her much-loved East/West Omni Handbag in Embossed Croc Vanilla from royal-favourite Strathberry.

How to recreate Zara Tindall's hot pink outfit

If you want to recreate Zara’s look, her midi dress may be long gone, but you can still pair a lookalike with one of Strathberry’s very similar East/West bags, which are still available to shop on the brand’s website.

© Getty Images Zara was joined by her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena

Strathberry has been worn by almost every royal lady from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle, and they have a more affordable price point than your average designer handbag.

Zara is no stranger to hot pink, having also been pictured in the shade in June 2022. She attended a traditional Thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at St Paul’s Cathedral, wearing an equally bold midi dress by British designer Laura Green London.

© Getty Images Zara wore Laura Green London in June 2022

The late Queen herself was partial to neon colours. In the documentary The Queen at 90, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, explained her mother-in-law "needed to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'".

Zara was notably absent from this year’s Easter service, which also missed appearances from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She was last pictured in Bahrain earlier this month with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children. They were attending the F1 Grand Prix alongside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.