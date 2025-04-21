Meghan Markle looks like a Disney princess in 2025's most perfect summer dress

Meghan Markle was the picture of elegance on Easter Sunday, as she revealed her outfit in the most adorable home video.

Wearing a white midi dress in one of her most-loved cuts - a chic halterneck - the Duchess, 43, can be seen marvelling over a duck and her ducklings in what appears to be the garden of her $14 million Montecito home.

Sharing the video with her 2.7 million Instagram followers, she added the caption: "Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!"

Meghan Markles shares adorable Easter video

Meghan’s dress has a sleeveless shirt style with a row of black buttons running down the front, a waist belt and a lightly flared skirt. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and what appears to be her favourite gold jewellery - including her Cartier Tank Francaise watch - completing the look with a pair of simple ballet flats.

From her second wedding dress by Stella McCartney to the Staud gown she wore to the 2024 ESPY Awards, Meghan has been pictured wearing many white halterneck pieces over the years. Simple, classic and effortlessly chic, they suit her style perfectly.

© Kevin Mazur Meghan wore a white halterneck dress and slicked chignon at the 2024 ESPY Awards

If previous holidays and her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, are any indication, it’s likely the wife of Prince Harry went all out with her Easter celebrations. The couple share children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, who in previous years have been treated to Easter egg hunts around their sprawling California home.

The Duchess recently added several Easter items to her new Instagram’s ShopMy page, from Meri Meri’s Mint Bunny Baby Bootie to Maisonette’s Bunny Easter Basket, and a LEGO bunny. "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!" reads the title.

Meanwhile, across the pond, the Royal Family celebrated Easter Sunday in Windsor.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, alongside Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands.

The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their son, James, Earl of Wessex were also in attendance, while the Prince and Princess of Wales were notably absent as they spent time with their children in Norfolk instead.