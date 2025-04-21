Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's 1992 Easter outfit deserves a second look - especially in 2025
Subscribe
Princess Diana's 1992 Easter outfit deserves a second look - especially in 2025
Princess Diana walks up the steps with Prince William and Lady Louise Windsor, dressed in her yellow pleated suit and navy heels, framed by pink cherry blossoms and Easter boxes in hand.© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Diana's 1992 Easter outfit deserves a second look - especially in 2025

The royal wore the creamiest shade of butter yellow…

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Leave it to Princess Diana to serve a look that’s as relevant today as it was over three decades ago. 

At the 1992 Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel, Diana wore what is now being hailed as one of her most quietly iconic ensembles - a butter yellow skirt suit that feels startlingly on-trend in 2025.

The look? A softly tailored jacket with sharp shoulders, a clean neckline, and statement buttons along the cuffs, paired with a pleated skirt trimmed in navy for just the right amount of contrast. Diana accessorised with black sheer tights, navy court heels, a structured black clutch, and a wide-brimmed navy hat with bold yellow ribbon detailing. The whole ensemble radiated polish, optimism, and a very royal approach to spring dressing.

Princess Diana and Prince William pose with Easter gifts outside Windsor Castle, Diana wearing a structured yellow jacket, pleated skirt, black clutch, and navy accessories beneath cherry blossom trees.© Getty Images
Spring royalty: Diana’s pleated skirt and power shoulders are a butter yellow dream

Royal women have long used Easter Sunday to showcase their most elegant springtime fashion, often choosing refined tailoring, pastel hues, and coordinating millinery. For Diana, who was in the midst of redefining her public image in the early '90s, the butter yellow ensemble was a confident choice - sunny but not saccharine, regal but modern.

Princess Diana stands beside Prince Harry, Prince William, and Princess Anne in her iconic butter yellow suit, radiating elegance at the 1992 royal Easter service outside St. George’s Chapel.© Getty Images
Butter yellow, navy hats, and royal smiles - Diana outdressed everyone at Easter '92

And here’s the kicker: butter yellow is back. And not just back - it’s everywhere. “Searches for ‘butter yellow’ have increased 98% on-site over the past month,” explains Asos’ Junior Editor Emma Strawbridge. “Could it be that it’s just the perfect shade for spring/summer, that it goes with everything in your wardrobe, or that it’s been showing up in countless runway shows over the season?”

Like most trends, what appears to have happened overnight has actually been bubbling up for seasons. The colour dominated Spring/Summer 2025 collections, from Alaïa’s gauzy trousers to Chanel’s buttery gowns. It’s soft, elevated, and totally wearable - just as Diana proved all those years ago.

Princess Diana smiles at her son Prince William while wearing a butter yellow pleated suit with black trim, black pumps, sheer tights, and a wide-brimmed navy hat adorned with yellow ribbon.© Getty Images
Diana’s butter yellow Easter look is the sunshine inspo your 2025 wardrobe needs

What makes this look feel especially fresh in 2025 is its quiet power. In an era when loud dressing often dominates the red carpet and Instagram feeds, there’s something captivating about the restraint and ease of Diana’s Easter ensemble. 

It’s a masterclass in understated elegance - and a reminder that the Princess of Wales had a true gift for picking fashion that could both blend in and break through.

Princess Diana walks up the steps with Prince William and Lady Louise Windsor, dressed in her yellow pleated suit and navy heels, framed by pink cherry blossoms and Easter boxes in hand.© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Butter yellow and cherry blossoms? Diana made Easter dressing an art form

So if you're looking to channel royal spring style this season, consider butter yellow your crown jewel. Diana did it first - and best.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More