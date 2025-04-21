Princess Diana's 1992 Easter outfit deserves a second look - especially in 2025

Leave it to Princess Diana to serve a look that’s as relevant today as it was over three decades ago.

At the 1992 Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel, Diana wore what is now being hailed as one of her most quietly iconic ensembles - a butter yellow skirt suit that feels startlingly on-trend in 2025.

The look? A softly tailored jacket with sharp shoulders, a clean neckline, and statement buttons along the cuffs, paired with a pleated skirt trimmed in navy for just the right amount of contrast. Diana accessorised with black sheer tights, navy court heels, a structured black clutch, and a wide-brimmed navy hat with bold yellow ribbon detailing. The whole ensemble radiated polish, optimism, and a very royal approach to spring dressing.

© Getty Images Spring royalty: Diana’s pleated skirt and power shoulders are a butter yellow dream

Royal women have long used Easter Sunday to showcase their most elegant springtime fashion, often choosing refined tailoring, pastel hues, and coordinating millinery. For Diana, who was in the midst of redefining her public image in the early '90s, the butter yellow ensemble was a confident choice - sunny but not saccharine, regal but modern.

© Getty Images Butter yellow, navy hats, and royal smiles - Diana outdressed everyone at Easter '92

And here’s the kicker: butter yellow is back. And not just back - it’s everywhere. “Searches for ‘butter yellow’ have increased 98% on-site over the past month,” explains Asos’ Junior Editor Emma Strawbridge. “Could it be that it’s just the perfect shade for spring/summer, that it goes with everything in your wardrobe, or that it’s been showing up in countless runway shows over the season?”

Like most trends, what appears to have happened overnight has actually been bubbling up for seasons. The colour dominated Spring/Summer 2025 collections, from Alaïa’s gauzy trousers to Chanel’s buttery gowns. It’s soft, elevated, and totally wearable - just as Diana proved all those years ago.

© Getty Images Diana’s butter yellow Easter look is the sunshine inspo your 2025 wardrobe needs

What makes this look feel especially fresh in 2025 is its quiet power. In an era when loud dressing often dominates the red carpet and Instagram feeds, there’s something captivating about the restraint and ease of Diana’s Easter ensemble.

It’s a masterclass in understated elegance - and a reminder that the Princess of Wales had a true gift for picking fashion that could both blend in and break through.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Butter yellow and cherry blossoms? Diana made Easter dressing an art form

So if you're looking to channel royal spring style this season, consider butter yellow your crown jewel. Diana did it first - and best.