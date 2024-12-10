Pippa Middleton's new Karen Millen dress just went viral - and now it's like gold dust

Pippa Middleton looked so chic on Friday evening as she was pictured alongside her husband James Matthews for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, hosted by her sister the Princess of Wales.

The 41-year-old rocked an uber stylish boucle dress in black that had delicate silver thread running through it, and statement buttons. The fancy frock looked nothing short of sensational, especially as Pippa accessorised perfectly, adding red velvet pumps and delightful statement earrings.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales hosted the concert for the fourth time at Westminster Abbey

As Pippa is often seen in the most dashing designer threads, we assumed the dress would also be by a high brand, but no! It actually came from high street store Karen Millen.

What's more, the dress was greatly received by fans, who remarked how stunning the mother-of-three looked rocking the tweed number.

© Getty Pippa looked fabulous in her Karen Millen dress

The dress, which also came in a snowy white shade and a ravishing festive red, has since sold out since she wore it. It's not the Kate effect, it's Pippa's power!

© Getty Images Pippa was seen alongside her mother Carole, father Michael, and brother James

We are so sad that the style is no longer available, but L.K.Bennet, a luxe, high end store that her sister Princess Kate often wears, has a similar style, with all sizes in stock. Result!

This tweed L.K.Bennett dress is so similar

Kate loves Karen

The Princess of Wales also loves Karen Millen. In 2022, Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, and brought the sunshine in a bright and cheerful marigold yellow dress crafted by KM. It featured a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated her shoulders. The frock was a radiant autumnal choice, and like Pippa's number, sold out straight away.

© Getty Kate wore Karen Millen in 2022...

A year later, during a visit to Birmingham, Kate chose to dress elegantly as ever for the occasion – in a beautiful burgundy midi dress also from Karen Millen.

© Getty ...And again in 2023!

Her burgundy ensemble featured a deep-V neckline, nipped-in belted waist and a pleated skirt, which the royal teamed with matching heels. At the time, the dress cost £183.20 and was snapped up quickly by shoppers.

Who needs fashion influencers when you have these stylish sisters in town?