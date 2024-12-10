Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's new Karen Millen dress just went viral - and now it's like gold dust
Pippa Middleton attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the theme for this years' 'Together At Christmas' service is the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially during the most difficult times of our lives. The service also highlights remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. © Getty

The Princess of Wales's sister is so chic in high street dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton looked so chic on Friday evening as she was pictured alongside her husband James Matthews for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, hosted by her sister the Princess of Wales.

The 41-year-old rocked an uber stylish boucle dress in black that had delicate silver thread running through it, and statement buttons. The fancy frock looked nothing short of sensational, especially as Pippa accessorised perfectly, adding red velvet pumps and delightful statement earrings.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales hosted the concert for the fourth time at Westminster Abbey

As Pippa is often seen in the most dashing designer threads, we assumed the dress would also be by a high brand, but no! It actually came from high street store Karen Millen.

What's more, the dress was greatly received by fans, who remarked how stunning the mother-of-three looked rocking the tweed number.

Pippa Middleton in a black coat holding a red bag as she walks in front of Carole© Getty
Pippa looked fabulous in her Karen Millen dress

The dress, which also came in a snowy white shade and a ravishing festive red, has since sold out since she wore it. It's not the Kate effect, it's Pippa's power!

The couple were joined by Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, and Pippa Middleton for the service© Getty Images
Pippa was seen alongside her mother Carole, father Michael, and brother James

We are so sad that the style is no longer available, but L.K.Bennet, a luxe, high end store that her sister Princess Kate often wears, has a similar style, with all sizes in stock. Result!

LK Bennett tweed dress
This tweed L.K.Bennett dress is so similar

Kate loves Karen

The Princess of Wales also loves Karen Millen. In 2022, Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, and brought the sunshine in a bright and cheerful marigold yellow dress crafted by KM. It featured a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated her shoulders. The frock was a radiant autumnal choice, and like Pippa's number, sold out straight away.

Kate Middleton visits the Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital on October 05, 2022 in Guildford, England. © Getty
Kate wore Karen Millen in 2022...

A year later, during a visit to Birmingham, Kate chose to dress elegantly as ever for the occasion – in a beautiful burgundy midi dress also from Karen Millen.

Kate Middleton wears burgundy Karen Millen dress at the Rectory on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture. © Getty
...And again in 2023!

Her burgundy ensemble featured a deep-V neckline, nipped-in belted waist and a pleated skirt, which the royal teamed with matching heels. At the time, the dress cost £183.20 and was snapped up quickly by shoppers.

Who needs fashion influencers when you have these stylish sisters in town?

