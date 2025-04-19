Princess Kate's svelte physique and tanned legs showcased in the ultimate spring dress - and we are inspired

Despite the Princess of Wales and her family confirming they won't be at the annual Easter celebrations in Sandringham on Sunday, it doesn't mean we are devoid of spring fashion inspiration from the future Queen.

From the moment Kate, 43, stepped into the spotlight as Prince William's St Andrew's sweetheart, she has been the source of some serious trends.

One memorable moment couldn't be more Easter-coded if she tried.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Kate looked so beautiful for the occasion wearing a floral summer dress and pink jacket

Cast your minds back to June 2006, the then-future royal stepped out in Chelsea, where she and her sister Pippa lived in a lavish £1.8 million flat in the sought-after postcode with their brother James Middleton.

Kate, along with Lord Frederick Windsor and her now close friend Lady Gabriella Kingston, was an invited guest at the opening of Bluebird.

For the occasion, Kate looked nothing short of spectacular wearing a figure-flattering floral midi dress and elegant pink jacket.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock As for makeup, Kate opted light pink lips and rosy blusher

The glam number featured lace around the hem and along the neckline, and was the perfect length to show off Kate's incredible sun tan on her legs, further accentuated by a pair of mauve kitten heels.

Accessorising her look, Kate chose a silver pendant necklace, silver bangles and a slim silver watch.

Adding a pop of colour, Kate carried a vibrant magenta handbag. As for her hair and makeup, the pre-royal styled her feathered brunette locks with copious volume, her side fringe elegantly framing her face - so on-trend for the noughties.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Adding a pop of colour, Kate completed her look with a magenta bag

When it came to her makeup, Kate opted for the winning combination of subtle pink lipstick, a touch of rosy blusher, black kohl eyeliner and silver eyeshaddow.

Kate was all smiles as she enjoyed a glass of champagne whilst chatting to fellow guests.

Kate's pre-royal wardrobe

This isn't the first time Kate's noughties wardrobe has caught our attention. In the same year, just weeks later in August, the Princess was the ultimate summer bombshell, slipping on a black and white polka-dot dress whilst walking the streets of SW3.

This time, Kate paired her waist-cinching summer number with a white handbag and black cork wedges.

© GC Images Kate looked stunning wearing a black and white dress walking in Chelsea

Adding an A-list twist to her look, the future Princess added a pair of slim sunglasses to battle the beating London rays.

Kate opted for a slimmed-down accessory portfolio for the outing, this time only wearing one bangle but keeping it consistent with her silver watch.

Another look that left us obsessed was when she rocked a glorious red dress to support her future husband Prince William at Ham Polo Club. See the dazzling look here.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast