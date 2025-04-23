Princess Eugenie makes united family appearance in beautiful satin slip skirt

Princess Eugenie brings a splash of glamour to every outfit, whether she's on a visit for the royal family or in a more relaxed off-duty setting.

On Wednesday, the daughter of Prince Andrew visited a cancer ward supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) with her mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Beatrice.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Eugenie joined her sister Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit

Going for a respectfully understated look, the wife of Jack Brooksbank stepped out in a casual knitted white top with a circular neckline, which she paired with a smooth, streamlined satin slip skirt in olive.

To accessorise, she donned a pair of ruched terracotta slouchy boots and completed her outfit with dainty gold jewellery.

Princess Eugenie's Easter outfits

When Princess Eugenie returned from Portugal to celebrate Easter with the family, she certainly brought the sunshine with her, right down to her bright, beautiful outfits.

In a photograph shared to Instagram, the cousin of Prince William looked as beautiful as ever as she held her youngest son Ernest by the lake at her parents' home, Royal Lodge.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared a precious photo of her son Ernest at Easter

She wore the 'Darby' dress from Diane von Furstenberg: a butter yellow linen sundress with a V-neckline, a cinched waist, short sleeves and an incredibly elegant tiered skirt.

Given her penchant for a sustainable piece, it's unsurprising that the 'Darby' dress is described as "better for the environment" by the brand.

© Instagram The York royal looked lovely in a sunshine yellow dress

Princess Eugenie previously wore the dress back in November to the 'Chaumet & Nature' exhibition in Doha, where she brought out a pair of casual white trainers for an overall relaxed look.

Princess Eugenie at the Sunday service

Ever the master of sophisticated minimalist dressing, Princess Eugenie brought out a beautiful, refined outfit for the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Eugenie performed the perfect curtsy for King Charles at the service

With a beautiful double-breasted trench coat from Princess Kate's favourite high-street brand Reiss and suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Princess Eugenie looked as stylish as ever.

Rounding off her outfit, she accessorised with a suede clutch that matched her shoes perfectly, and a pillbox hat with a small veil, from Emily London, that co-ordinated wonderfully with her coat.

Princess Eugenie was pictured with her mother Sarah Ferguson at the service, from which Prince William and Princess Kate, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall, were noticeably absent.