Zara Tindall's leg-split mini skirt and knee-high boots are so on-trend in 2025

Where there's a big equestrian event, there's Zara Tindall. The former Olympian rarely misses the chance to show her support and passion for horses at Cheltenham, but one glance through the royal archive and it's clear that she was ahead of her time with her fashion sense.
While the outdoors event comes with the risk of cool weather, Zara (nee Phillips) gave us a lesson in spring dressing when she stepped out for a day of horse racing in March 2000.
Practical fashion tips
In an exclusive interview and shoot with HELLO!, the royal opened up about her fashion top tips at Cheltenham. "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," she said.
"Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is.
There's nobody quite like Anne who manages to strike the perfect balance between stylish and practical – a skill that Zara has learnt growing up, especially now she is a mother to three kids Mia, Lena and Lucas with her husband Mike.
"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," she added.
"I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sidelines watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."