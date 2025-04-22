Zara Tindall models sheer florals and skyscraper heels in unearthed photos with ex

Zara Tindall has fine-tuned her sense of style as she embraced the royal spotlight over the past few decades, but unlike members of the public, she can't escape her former rebellious fashion stages.

The daughter of the Princess Royal has given us a sneak peek into her summer wardrobe recently, donning everything from ME+EM's one-shouldered dress to her backless blue and white floral dress from Australian luxury brand Scanlan Theodore. While all may have subtle feminine details, none compare to her bold Elspeth Gibson outfit at the Ascot Races in 2002.

Aged 21, Zara wore a lilac co-ord made up of a knee-length skirt with a leg split and a matching long-sleeved shirt with sheer sleeves. Each was covered with white and purple floral embroidery, which coordinated with her feathered hat by milliner Tara O'Callaghan and strappy stilettos.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Zara Phillips, then 21, was pictured at Ascot in a lilac embroidered outfit with her ex Richard Johnson

A dark purple velvet clutch with silver pheasants, a pearl choker and a pair of sunglasses completed her look, while her then-boyfriend, jockey Richard Johnson, wore a matching lilac shirt, a tailcoat and a top hat. The former couple ended their five-year romance in 2003, and she went on to marry rugby player Mike Tindall in 2011.

Hidden meaning

© Getty Royals often wear purple, including the Princess of Wales in 2023

Purple has long been associated with high society and wealth thanks to the rarity and high production cost of purple dye.

"The use of purple went beyond mere opulence; it conveyed a strong sense of authority and significance. This association extended across cultures, with purple becoming linked to imperial power.

"In the Byzantine Empire, for instance, only the imperial family could use purple. Roman Emperors embraced purple as a symbol of their authority, a tradition that endured in later European monarchies," explained HELLO! Fashion’s Digital Editor Natalie Salmon.

Zara isn't the only royal to embrace the colour; the Princess of Wales also iconically wore a purple Emilia Wickstead suit in 2021 during a visit to Derry-Londonderry.

Royal rules

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice often wears oversized headbands to Ascot, which pushes the fashion rules

Ascot is known for its strict dress code, with no outfits above the knee and no strapless dresses being just some of the fashion faux pas.

According to the website, guests in the Royal Enclosure must adhere to the following: "A dress or skirt falling just above the knee or longer, shoulder straps that are a minimum width of 1 inch / 2.5cm, a jacket or pashmina may be worn, a trouser suit of matching material and colour, a jumpsuit that falls below the knee and complies with the shoulder strap requirements, hats must be worn.

"However, a headpiece or hatinator with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches / 10cm is acceptable."

The royals rarely throw out the rulebook entirely, but there have been occasions where they push the boundaries. Aside from Zara's thigh-split skirt and sheer sleeves, Princess Beatrice has also stretched the headwear rule and opted for oversized headbands in the past.