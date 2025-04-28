Princess Rajwa rocks knitted body-gliding dress in new birthday photo with Prince Hussein 

Princess Rajwa looked sublime wearing a body-skimming dress as she posed for a new picture shared to mark her 31st birthday on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Rajwa's husband, Crown Prince Hussein, uploaded a striking picture of the pair walking hand in hand as they enjoyed a sunny stroll.

For the special photoshoot, the trained architect donned a sophisticated dark olive-hued knitted dress which she teamed with a matching cardigan featuring elegant, three-quarter length sleeves.

Ramping up the glamour, Rajwa accessorised with gold drop earrings, and a matching delicate gold necklace. As for hair and beauty, the mother-of-one wore her raven tresses slicked back behind her ears, and highlighted her sculpted features with a sweep of bronzer, toasted eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

Crown Prince Hussein, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self wearing black trousers and a matching black polo top.

Paying tribute to his wife, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's son captioned his post: "Happy birthday Rajwa! Grateful for the love, kindness, and warmth you bring into Iman's life and mine."

© Getty Images Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa became parents in August last year

This year marks Rajwa's first birthday since becoming a mother. The Princess and Crown Prince welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, in August last year.

The tot shares the same name as her aunt and Crown Prince Hussein's younger sister, Princess Iman bint Adbullah.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple are proud parents to a daughter called Iman

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

Shortly after the birth of their first child, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told HELLO!'s sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Wedding bells

The couple tied the knot on 1 June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman. Their big day was a star-studded affair, with royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, making an appearance.

© Getty Images Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

Other prominent guests in attendance were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and US First Lady Jill Biden.

