Princess Rajwa of Jordan wore a £49 Zara jumpsuit, and it’s about to sell out

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, the wife of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, exuded both elegance and contemporary fashion sensibilities as she graced Queen Rania's 53rd birthday.

In photos shared by her mother-in-law the princess made a stylish statement by opting for a Zara jumpsuit, showcasing her modern style choices and her ability to blend high-end with high-street seamlessly.

Along with the photos Rania shared her sentiments about the day on Instagram saying, “I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you! Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special.” Meanwhile her son shared this heartfelt message, “May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday.”

The ‘Gabardine Jumpsuit’ chosen by Rajwa is yet another testament to her frankly impeccable taste. (We are still not over that Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress btw… goals.) The jumpsuit, featuring a lapel collar and elasticated waistband with adjustable drawstrings and stoppers, allowed her to radiate sophistication while maintaining a sense of ease. The choice highlighted her willingness to embrace fashion that is both elegant and functional, perfectly aligning with her role in the royal family.

Zara's Gabardine shirt-style jumpsuit is only £49.99

Her ensemble was completed with carefully selected accessories that complemented the look. She teamed the outfit with a Dior saddle belt and the elegant gemstone ‘Lianne’ earrings from Insignia, captivating the attention of attendees and onlookers alike. Princess Rajwa's fashion choices are a demonstration of her ability to balance the demands of her royal status with her personal preferences. Her attire conveyed a message of sensible frugality, marking her as a bastion of both regality and relatability. We stan.

Rania for her part also exuded contemporary elegance, donning a mix of new and repeated pieces. She flaunted a chic combo: a fresh Off White cropped cotton shirt and Khaite’s 'Danielle' studded straight-leg Jeans. Her 3.1 Phillip Lim mini messenger bag and timeless Elise Dray pearls and diamond earrings completed the look.