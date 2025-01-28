Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein's secret date night in London with royal couple revealed

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are making the most of their visit to the UK, enjoying a secret double date with Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei.

The royal couples kept things low-key as they reunited in London, with Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Abdul Mateen's sharing a glimpse of their outing on their Instagram accounts.

The foursome proudly posed for a lovely photo, which showed Princess Rajwa looking absolutely beautiful in a chic all-black ensemble while Princess Anisha stunned in a pale blue tweed blazer and black cigarette trousers.

"With our dear friends Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei," wrote Prince Hussein, while the Brunei royal added: "Wonderful seeing our dear friends, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa."

While the details of their outing remain under wraps, the group would have no doubt caught up over some food at an exclusive London hotspot.

In 2023, Prince Mateen and his father Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding in Jordan.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, Prince Abdul Mateen wrote: "A huge congratulations to my friend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

Like Prince William and Prince Harry, both Prince Hussein and Prince Abdul Mateen trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Surrey.

Earlier on in the day, the Jordanian royal met up with the Prince of Wales in Windsor. Crown Prince Hussein shared images of their reunion, writing: "With my dear friend His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle today."

Prince William, 42, added: "Welcoming The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to Windsor this morning."

The two royals have maintained a close relationship over the years, with the pair watching the England versus Panama World Cup match together at Beit Al Urdun Palace back in 2018 during William's royal visit to Jordan.