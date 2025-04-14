Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Rajwa is the proudest mother as she's pictured with baby Iman during first official visit
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (or Al Hussain), holds his newborn daughter Princess Iman, with his wife, Princess Rajwa, as they leave the King Hussein Medical Centre hospital, in Amman, © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Jordanian royals looked picture perfect

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
9 minutes ago
She may only be seven months old but little Princess Iman has just taken part in her first official engagement.

The tot was present as her parents Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the Al-Sakhir Palace.

Princess Rajwa, 30, looked beautiful in a white draped blouse with a white and blue floral skirt, both by Erdem, as she proudly held her baby girl in her arms.

Princess Iman was dressed in a cream dress, which featured a tulle skirt, teamed with pink leather shoes from Tod's.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein, 30, looked smart in a navy suit with a white collared shirt for his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

It comes just weeks after the heir to the Jordanian throne paid a touching tribute to his mother, Queen Rania, and his wife, Princess Rajwa, on Mother's Day, which fell on 21 March in Jordan.

"To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day," he wrote.

One image showed Iman sitting on her grandmother Queen Rania's lap, while the second snap showed Princess Rajwa beaming as she cuddled her daughter.

Royal baby

The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan announced that Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa were expecting their first child in April 2024.

Princess Iman made her arrival into the world on 3 August 2024, making her the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Hussein and Rajwa with baby Iman© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
Newborn Iman with her proud parents

The tot shares the same name as her aunt and Crown Prince Hussein's younger sister, Princess Iman bint Adbullah.

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

In February, the tot was seen meeting her baby cousin – Princess Amina – the daughter of Princess Iman and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

WATCH: Queen Rania shares precious moment Jordan royals met new baby

Crown Prince Hussein married Saudi-born architect Rajwa on 1 June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman, with royals from all over the world invited to the spectacular ceremony and reception, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

