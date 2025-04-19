Princess Rajwa is a style goddess in fitted pair of jeans for romantic outing with Crown Prince Hussein

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa continue to prove to be one of royalty's hottest couples, and the pair looked spectacular during a romantic outing.

The royal couple, who welcomed their baby daughter last year, headed out to visit the north of their country, with the pair seeing posing near some old ruins. Hussein looked suave in a white T-shirt and jeans, but it was his wife who truly excelled with her ensemble.

The royal couple enjoyed a joint outing View post on Instagram

The 30-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a sleek black top that was tucked into a pair of beige fitted jeans. The belted item also uniquely featured pockets and the mother-of-one was seen carrying a black bag and finishing off her outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a small necklace.

Her brunette locks were styled behind her as she proudly stood with her beloved, who wrapped his arm around her.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The Jordanian royal always looks flawless

Hussein captioned a post of their outing: "There is nothing like spring in the north of Jordan."

Baby Iman

In August 2024, Hussein and Rajwa became parents for the first time as they welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman.

The young girl didn't join her parents on this outing, with her doting grandparents likely taking over on nanny duties.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Hussein and Rajwa are parents to baby Iman

However, earlier in the week, the youngster did take part in her first official engagement, joining her parents as they met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the Al-Sakhir Palace.

The tot shares the same name as her aunt and Crown Prince Hussein's younger sister, Princess Iman bint Abdullah.

© Royal Hashemite Court Iman joined her parents on an outing this week

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

In February, the tot was seen meeting her baby cousin – Princess Amina – the daughter of Princess Iman and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.