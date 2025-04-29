Duchess Sophie's new look has royal fans saying the same thing: 'Simply fantastic'

Duchess Sophie sparked a wave of praise as she stepped out in a smart-casual look for a series of engagements in Hampshire.

The 60-year-old royal visited Aldershot on Wednesday, 28 April, where she officially opened the newest hub of The Lighthouse, a charity that offers support to people in need.

Duchess Sophie praised for her sophisticated style

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh prepares to unveil a plaque as she opens The Lighthouse during a visit to Aldershot

Sophie, who is Patron of the organisation, was seen arriving at the community centre in a chic navy suit.

The two-piece featured sleek button detailing and wide-leg trousers, perfectly tapping into this season's trends.

The look was both stylish and practical, offering sophistication while allowing easy movement — a must for her busy schedule.

Duchess Sophie: 5 top facts © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock 1. PR girl Sophie built a successful career before marrying Prince Edward. She worked for Capitol Radio and later launched her own public relations agency, RJH Public Relations, which she ran with her business partner for five years. 2. Dog lover Sophie is a well-known dog lover and is the patron of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. In January 2025, she visited the organisation's training centre and had adorable puppy cuddles with a nine-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy. 3. Bahamas proposal Prince Edward proposed to Sophie after five years of dating during a holiday to the Bahamas in 1998. He presented her with a two-carat oval diamond, flanked with two-heart shaped gemstones. 4. Stepping up As the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie is a full-time working member of the royal family. She has augmented her duties since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and Prince Andrew relinquished his official roles. Alongside this, she balances being a devoted mum to her two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17. 5. Princess wedding Her 1999 wedding to Prince Edward was low-key but still attracted 200 million TV viewers. Her silk dress was adorned with 325,000 crystals and pearls, and her Anthemion tiara was selected from the late Queen’s private jewellery collection.

Fans quickly flocked to X to compliment her choice of outfit.

One wrote: "She looks simply fantastic," while another agreed: "WOW Sophie looks fantastic."

A third added: "Sophie looks simply stunning," while a fourth shared: "Wonderful Sophie, always lovely to see her out and about with a beautiful smile on her face."

Another fan pointed out how perfectly tailored her trousers were, calling the fit "spot on."

The navy suit trend sweeping the royals

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh meets one-year-old Otis Sparrowhawk during a visit to The Lighthouse

Sophie's latest look comes after several other senior royals have embraced the modern suit trend.

Back in March, Sophie turned heads in Brussels with a powder blue £1,340 Victoria Beckham suit.

She has also worn pieces from the designer's collection before, including a Victoria Beckham trouser suit for her 60th birthday portraits earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate has been spotted in a similar look.

During a 2023 engagement, the Princess of Wales wore a camel-coloured structured suit by Roland Mouret, paired with a simple white top and suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kate's tailored style has become a signature look, blending classic elegance with modern polish.

Meghan Markle also embraces the trend

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh at The Lighthouse

Meghan, 43, has also leaned into the power suit trend, recently appearing at the TIME100 Summit in New York City in a sharp Ralph Lauren suit reportedly worth over £3,000.

Unlike Sophie and Kate's more tailored fits, Meghan opted for an oversized blazer and baggy trousers, bringing a youthful, Gen-Z twist to the classic style.

Her relaxed approach to suiting shows how versatile the trend has become across different generations of the royal family.

A masterclass in modern royal dressing

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to members of the community during a visit to The Lighthouse

Sophie's navy suit proves once again why she has quietly become one of the royal family's best-dressed members.

Known for mixing high-end designer pieces with practical daywear, the Duchess consistently strikes a balance between classic royal style and contemporary fashion.

As more royals turn to sleek tailoring for official engagements, it's clear the power suit trend is here to stay.