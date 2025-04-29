Duchess Sophie's new look has royal fans saying the same thing: 'Simply fantastic'

Duchess Sophie sparked a wave of praise as she stepped out in a smart-casual look for a series of engagements in Hampshire.
The 60-year-old royal visited Aldershot on Wednesday, 28 April, where she officially opened the newest hub of The Lighthouse, a charity that offers support to people in need.
Duchess Sophie praised for her sophisticated style
Sophie, who is Patron of the organisation, was seen arriving at the community centre in a chic navy suit.
The two-piece featured sleek button detailing and wide-leg trousers, perfectly tapping into this season's trends.
The look was both stylish and practical, offering sophistication while allowing easy movement — a must for her busy schedule.
Fans quickly flocked to X to compliment her choice of outfit.
One wrote: "She looks simply fantastic," while another agreed: "WOW Sophie looks fantastic."
A third added: "Sophie looks simply stunning," while a fourth shared: "Wonderful Sophie, always lovely to see her out and about with a beautiful smile on her face."
Another fan pointed out how perfectly tailored her trousers were, calling the fit "spot on."
The navy suit trend sweeping the royals
Sophie's latest look comes after several other senior royals have embraced the modern suit trend.
Back in March, Sophie turned heads in Brussels with a powder blue £1,340 Victoria Beckham suit.
She has also worn pieces from the designer's collection before, including a Victoria Beckham trouser suit for her 60th birthday portraits earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate has been spotted in a similar look.
During a 2023 engagement, the Princess of Wales wore a camel-coloured structured suit by Roland Mouret, paired with a simple white top and suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.
Kate's tailored style has become a signature look, blending classic elegance with modern polish.
Meghan Markle also embraces the trend
Meghan, 43, has also leaned into the power suit trend, recently appearing at the TIME100 Summit in New York City in a sharp Ralph Lauren suit reportedly worth over £3,000.
Unlike Sophie and Kate's more tailored fits, Meghan opted for an oversized blazer and baggy trousers, bringing a youthful, Gen-Z twist to the classic style.
Her relaxed approach to suiting shows how versatile the trend has become across different generations of the royal family.
A masterclass in modern royal dressing
Sophie's navy suit proves once again why she has quietly become one of the royal family's best-dressed members.
Known for mixing high-end designer pieces with practical daywear, the Duchess consistently strikes a balance between classic royal style and contemporary fashion.
As more royals turn to sleek tailoring for official engagements, it's clear the power suit trend is here to stay.