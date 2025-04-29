Meghan Markle just wore a £450 outfit to do the gardening

Meghan Markle shared two heartwarming snaps on Sunday, showing herself and her brood gardening in their Montecito home. The Duchess was seen sweetly tending to delightful roses, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in tow.

"Sunday kind of love…with my little loves," Meghan simply captioned the photos. In the pictures, despite being in the garden, the former Suits star looked as stunning and well-put-together as ever. The wife of Prince Harry donned a sunning cable knit sweater by Ralph Lauren, known as the 'Julianna brand-embroidered regular-fit cotton-knit jumper', which is a gorgeous knitted style that is timeless in appearance. Costing £189, it's a classic item that Meghan will have in her wardrobe for decades, and it won't date. She teamed it with a pair of Anine Bing, wide-leg trousers in black, which cost £270. What an outfit!

Meghan has a set of brands she is rarely seen without, and Ralph Lauren is one of them.

© Instagram Meghan wore a lovely outfit as she tended to her garden, with daughter, Princess Lilibet

The mother-of-two is a huge fan of the famously preppy label, and loves their blazers, trousers, and dresses too.

Meghan wore a Ralph Lauren knitted top, and black trousers by Anine Bing to do the gardening

When one thinks of Ralph Lauren, many people have a vision of the mighty polo shirt and of course, the cable knit jumper, which comes in a plethora of timeless tones.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The website says of the style: "Ralph Lauren’s cable sweater is iconic today in part because every detail reflects the world’s finest techniques: how the cashmere is carefully combed from the underbelly of goats in the mountains of Mongolia, or the way a centuries-old Italian mill spins and washes the yarn. "

Meghan's Ralph Lauren suit

Last week, Meghan wowed fans wearing an oversized suit, also by the American designer, at the 2025 Time100 Summit. Meghan's RL power suit looked incredible on the 43-year-old. She paired the structured two-piece with a crisp white shirt, accessorising with a tan belt, and Manolo Blahnik suede cognac pumps.

© GC Images Meghan looked so stylish in her outfit

Once again, it was a pretty pricey buy, but it's easy to see why. It was crafted from a luxurious blend of silk and linen, hence why it appeared both rustic and lightweight. The blazer comes in a £2,045 blazer and the androgynous trousers cost £1,785.