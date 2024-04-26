Duchess Sophie is divine in cinched florals with the bounciest blowdry

Duchess Sophie headed out for a two-engagement day on Wednesday, making it a two-outfit day.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted in a set of photos posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Tariq Ahmad, Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon who is the Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs and the prime minister's Special Envoy for Preventing Sexual Violence.

The Duchess was seen wearing a beautiful dark blue floral dress by Erdem with long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a floaty mid-length skirt. She paired the garment with the 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' by Jimmy Choo which featured a chic kitten heel.

Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a voluminous blowdry with mountains of volume at the root.

The royal attended the NSPCC Corporate Impact Awards before heading to a reception for the Georgetown Institute of Women, Peace and Security Launch of the Women Peace and Security Index at the Royal Bank of Canada Brewin Dolphin in London.

Mr Ahmed wrote: "Yesterday, I had the pleasure of discussing Women, Peace and Security and PSVI with HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and Melanne Verveer at the launch of the Georgetown Institute Index. The inclusion of women in decision-making is vital to achieving longer lasting peace."

Later that day the mother-of-two walked across the iconic zebra crossing after attending the Orbis Visionaries Reception at Abbey Road Studios in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

The royal looked elegant in a vibrant coral dress from Beulah London, the 'Yahvi' style, featuring a cinched waistline, button-adorned thigh-split, and a round neckline.

The garment also had fluted sleeves. Sophie teamed the bright look with more reserved accessories - a taupe clutch from Sophie Habsburg and coordinating nude heels from Prada.

Her hair was swept up into a chic updo, maintaining plenty of body and lift at the root. She also wore dainty gold jewellery including a fine gold pendant necklace.

Sophie kept her makeup neutral with spidery long lashes and a 'your-lips-but-better' lipstick colour.

The cause is very close to Prince Edward's wife's heart. Her 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who is currently a student at the University of St Andrews, was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, which caused one eye to turn inwards and required corrective surgery.

In 2022, the royal mother visited Botswana and Malawi to meet people whose lives had undergone life-changing surgery.

It has shaped up to be a busy month for the Duchess of Edinburgh. She was seen on 17 April enjoying a two-engagement day including visits to the Bath and West Show Ground and Yeo Valley Farm in Blagden.

She wore her super-structured navy wool coat from Bally with a matching pleated skirt and boots in a mahogany shade to match her 'Lunatic Clutch' from Sophie Habsburg.