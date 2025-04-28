How to wear a bodycon dress in your 40s - just like Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is one stylish lady, and her wardrobe choices are always elite. From being suited and booted at the Cheltenham races, to her incredible tailored pieces at Wimbledon, down to her off-duty jeans and backless numbers she wears when out and about, she always has it going on.

One item that Zara admittedly only sporadically wears is the bodycon dress. But when she does, she follows simple fashion rules to ensure the notoriously hard-to-pull-off style looks great. One of the most memorable bodycon dresses she has worn has to be in 2024, during a rare red-carpet appearance for a special screening of Federer: Twelve Final Days at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The Princess Royal's daughter looked as elegant as ever in the 'Versailles Leaf Embellished Midi Dress' from Rebecca Vallance.

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in a bodycon Rebecca Vallance dress

The bodycon dress was made in a black shade with embellished detail at the waist, drawing the eye inward. This is a clever styling hack and very strategic - busy patterns and detail like this can help you pull off body-conscious if you are nervous.

What is a bodycon dress?

The term 'bodycon' is a shortened version of 'body-conscious,' a dress that is tight-fitting and clings close to the body.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham, 51, recently wore a bodycon dress

It's designed to both hug and create curves, and skims your silhouette accordingly. Women can be nervous about wearing this style as it lies close to the skin, sometimes emphasising areas they don't like.

Style tricks that make bodycon look good

As a fashion editor, I like to think I know a thing or two about styling, and my core belief is that women can all look incredible in bodycon, no matter their age or shape. Yes, bodycon frocks tend to be associated with women in their 20s, but Zara, 43, and many other women show it can be done as you get older, too.

The little black dress

It sounds easy, but a black bodycon dress like the one Zara wore will always be more instantly flattering as black is a colour that will make you feel trimmer in seconds, as it absorbs the light.

A LBD, like this House of CB frock smooths the shape with the skimming fabric

I would always choose a dress that is made of a stretchy material, like this gorgeous midi style from House of CB. This will pull you in and skim over parts of the body you may not love, such as the tummy. The sweetheart neckline balances out your frame, while the fabric has a sculpting effect. So clever!

Team a bodycon dress with high heels

It's such a good idea to wear heels with your bodycon dress. High heels are such powerful accessories - not only do they look great (I'm a Carrie Bradshaw kinda gal - heels are my calling), but they are scientifically so clever.

High heels with bodycon style will always shift the body, elongating the torso

They actually shift your body as soon as you pop your foot into them, making your posture more aligned and straight, which has an overall flattering effect. They are height boosters that elongate your torso, too.

Wear a blazer with a bodycon dress

I'm a size 12/14, and I'm the first to admit that my hips are pretty wide, hence why I can find wearing supertight things a little off-putting. If you feel like that, too, a blazer is your best friend.

A blazer, like this one from M&S, worn over a bodycon dress, hides any areas you don't like, whilst still looking streamlined

Why? Because it gently floats over the curvier areas you may not be in love with, like your 'love handles' or waist. I love this M&S blazer - it's tailored yet slightly oversized, and if you wear it loosely slung over your shoulders in a cape style, it gives you that extra coverage when wearing bodycon.

I recently wore a white blazer over my bodycon dress and felt so much more confident

I did just this a few weeks ago when I went to the BRIT Awards, and it made me feel so much more comfortable.

Ruched bodycon dresses balance curves

Ruching is an excellent distraction and can give such an enviable shape in a bodycon dress. The strategically placed material can balance out curves, leaving a streamlined finish.

Bodycon dresses with ruched detail can make curves look balanced and hide areas of concern

This beautiful 'Nova' draped dress from Needle & Thread is a great example and perfect if you have a black tie event you want to look like a Hollywood star for, but still be comfortable. It's made with a sequin stretch mesh that lightly sculpts the body, and the soft, draped detail at the neckline and waist artfully masks any areas you want to hide.

Choose a bodycon dress with patterns

Bodycon dresses that have an overlay and are patterned are another great way to pull off the bold trend - the print averts the eyes, and an overlay means the fabric is still close to the body, without immediately stretching over it.

Never Fully Dressed's 'Blue Poppy Aria Mesh Dress' is a sellout bodycon style in all sizes

Never Fully Dressed is known for their breathtaking, fashion-forward prints, and one of their best-selling frocks this season is the 'Poppy Aria Mesh Dress', which has sold out in all sizes. Lucy Aylen, founder of the brand, tells HELLO: "There’s something so beautiful and empowering about wearing what makes you feel good, at any age, celebrating you just as you are. I'm all for dressing with joy, because style has no age. The Poppy Aria mesh dress is great as the contrasting tones work seamlessly on all shapes."

Choose shapewear for ultimate comfort

There's no doubt about it, shapewear is a game-changer to wear under a bodycon dress if you want zero lumps and bumps showing. I would always suggest investing in pieces that sculpt the tummy or pull in your bottom.

Spanx shapewear hides streamlines any unwanted lumps and bumps

Spanx is the original shapewear brand that has been producing items for over 25 years. The fabric used in their mid-thigh body suit always gives a seam-free finish. An ideal item if you want some extra help when wearing bodycon.