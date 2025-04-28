Princess Kate wore a butter yellow 'mini' dress - before it was 2025's trendiest colour

The Princess of Wales is known for her springtime pastel dressing; she often dons the most beautiful ice-cream shades when the sun comes out.

We've seen the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wearing pastel pink, lilac and mint, and, 13 years ago, butter yellow! Butter yellow is known as the 'It' shade for fashion fans, with the popularity of the shade growing all year long. According to the experts over at Google, the search term ‘butter yellow’ has risen 82% since the start of 2025, officially making it the hottest spring colourway.

Kendall Jenner has been seen in the summery shade, as well as Nicole Richie and Julianna Hough.

© Getty Images, Getty Kate was spotted wearing a butter yellow dress in 2012

Kate donned the shade back in 2012. Then known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the royal attended the biennial Order of the Thistle Service at the Thistle Chapel in St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The brunette beauty wore a lovely butter yellow coat dress, with a hem that looked as if it was designed just above the knee - a no-go in the royal style book, which states royal ladies' hem should be over the knee. I guess one could say it's a 'mini' dress in many monarchies' eyes!

How to wear butter yellow

Butter yellow is slightly more zesty than neutral tones, and is great for lovers of beige and cream who want to amp up their look a bit. If you want a bit of colour in your life, the shade is a great way to stick to the tones that you love, but with a little extra pizzazz.

© Getty Images Butter yellow is big news for 2025

Yellow is often seen as a challenging colour to style, but the buttery shade is more versatile than you think. Soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe, whereas bright, neon yellows are trickier.

© Getty Kate wearing an Emilia Wickstead butter yellow dress in 2022

It you decide to don a butter yellow dress like Kate's for a special occasion, elevate the look by opting for a pair of metallic or nude heels and a matching bag for a stylish finish.