Royal Style Watch: from Queen Mary's knee-high boots to Duchess Sophie's borrowed hat

As we enter April 2024, there is plenty of top-notch royal style to look forward to. The first day of the month was spent looking back at the best styles from Easter Sunday where Duchess Sophie stunned in a purple designer coat and Princess Anne rocked the colour of the season.

Ever since the royals from across Europe have been on our royal style radar. Queen Letizia's spring wardrobe has ranged from floaty dresses to bright red leather trousers, whilst Princess Charlene's black leather trousers proved leather pieces shouldn't be relegated to the back of your wardrobe ready for the winter.

Meghan Markle donned her first daytime dress of the season for a special public engagement and wore a pair of perfectly on-trend flats, rivalled only in the style stakes by Queen Camilla's ultimate It-girl bag.

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this April? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.

© Getty Queen Mary The Danish Queen was so chic when she stepped out in an unexpected cobalt suit by The Fold for the Specialists' 20th anniversary event at The National Museum of Denmark. She styled the gorgeous two-piece with the timeless 'Romy 100 Navy Suede Pumps' by Jimmy Choo and an array of delicate gold jewellery pieces.



© Alamy Duchess Sophie Duchess Sophie upped her game when she joined her husband Prince Edward to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale with France. She looked elegant in a pale blue A-line dress with a longline neutral coat and a colour block bag.



Princess Charlene

The Monogasque royal looked incredible when she headed out in fitted leather trousers and a boucle jacket for the opening of Amazonico restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. She styled the ensemble with a pair of kitten heels and a sweeping cropped hairdo.

© Getty Queen Mary King Frederik's wife looked supremely elegant in this cinched navy coat and knee-high boot ensemble - one we are sure Princess Kate would approve of. She topped off the look with a smart fedora hat to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Guard in Churchillparken, Copenhagen.



© Getty Queen Letizia The Spanish Queen epitomised spring style in this recycled pink and white dress from Lady Pipa. Letizia's padded-shouldered garment went perfectly with her hot pink Magrit heels and her 'Metropolis' bag by Furla.



© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex was the queen of the royal re-wear when she rocked this floaty printed Oscar De La Renta dress to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). She styled the designer piece with ultra-trendy ballet flats and wore her hair in soft waves.



© Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla was the ultimate It-girl when she arrived at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel carrying the Instagrammable Chanel 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag'. She paired the enviable accessory with an Anna Valentine coat dress, an emerald-hued hat from Philip Treacy and her go-to 'Dressage' boots from Russell & Bromley.



© Getty Images Princess Anne The Princess Royal turned heads when she stepped out for the Easter Sunday service wearing this fitted coat in the colour of the season - pistachio green. She paired the garment with brown leather gloves and a brown saddle bag, as well as a forest green feathered fascinator.



© Getty Duchess Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so elegant when she stepped out on Easter Sunday wearing this incredible vivid purple Prada coat. She paired the piece with towering cream heels and a matching beret fascinator which had previously been worn by her 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise.

