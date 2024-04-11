Royal Style Watch: from Queen Mary's knee-high boots to Duchess Sophie's borrowed hat

As we enter April 2024, there is plenty of top-notch royal style to look forward to. The first day of the month was spent looking back at the best styles from Easter Sunday where Duchess Sophie stunned in a purple designer coat and Princess Anne rocked the colour of the season.
Ever since the royals from across Europe have been on our royal style radar. Queen Letizia's spring wardrobe has ranged from floaty dresses to bright red leather trousers, whilst Princess Charlene's black leather trousers proved leather pieces shouldn't be relegated to the back of your wardrobe ready for the winter.
Meghan Markle donned her first daytime dress of the season for a special public engagement and wore a pair of perfectly on-trend flats, rivalled only in the style stakes by Queen Camilla's ultimate It-girl bag.
Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this April? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.
Queen Mary
The Danish Queen was so chic when she stepped out in an unexpected cobalt suit by The Fold for the Specialists' 20th anniversary event at The National Museum of Denmark.
She styled the gorgeous two-piece with the timeless 'Romy 100 Navy Suede Pumps' by Jimmy Choo and an array of delicate gold jewellery pieces.
The Monogasque royal looked incredible when she headed out in fitted leather trousers and a boucle jacket for the opening of Amazonico restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. She styled the ensemble with a pair of kitten heels and a sweeping cropped hairdo.
She topped off the look with a smart fedora hat to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Guard in Churchillparken, Copenhagen.
Queen Letizia
The Spanish Queen epitomised spring style in this recycled pink and white dress from Lady Pipa. Letizia's padded-shouldered garment went perfectly with her hot pink Magrit heels and her 'Metropolis' bag by Furla.
