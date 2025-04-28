The Duchess of Edinburgh brought the sunshine on Monday as she paid a visit to The Princess Margaret Hospital, Osborne Road, in Windsor. The beautiful blonde royal dressed expertly for the upcoming heatwave, rocking a delightful, cool yet chic floral dress which turned so many heads.

The fancy green and white number was designed complete with balloon sleeves, finished with gathered cuffs, and had a button-down front and a tie-waist detail, which added definition. It also had a pristine collar and was such a great option to wear during her royal appointment, as it was classic and respectful, but still the ideal dress to wear to keep cool when the weather heats up.

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince Edward's wife added sky-high heels in white and wore a smattering of lovely gold jewellery.



© PA Images via Getty Images We adored her hair, too. The famously blonde royal, who hails from Kent, wore her perfect gold locks in a pretty, half-up, half-down style. It accentuated her gorgeous features, and her strands looked delicately curled and coiffed into an almost beach wave. Mermaid vibes right there!



© PA Images via Getty Images The beach wave Sophie sported is slightly more relaxed and undone, mimicking a day on the sand with its tousled vibe. This is a great look for the summer - after all, no one wants to be inside using heated appliances when it's hot. Sophie's beach hair is seen as low-maintenance as they can be created almost as soon as you step out of the shower. Simply spray with a great salt spray, and you're good to just leave your hair to find its natural texture, just like the Duchess!



© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess had an incredibly busy day! Ahead of her hospital visit, Sophie, who turned 60 in January, opened The Lighthouse Aldershot, Hampshire, and looked fabulous once again, in a suited and booted look which was formal yet on trend.



© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie, who is Patron of The Lighthouse, accessorised to perfection, also donning a crisp white shirt which was just seen under her relaxed, oversized blazer, and she decided to opt for block high heels in brown, too. She carried a beautiful woven statement clutch bag, and minimal makeup highlighted her pretty features.

