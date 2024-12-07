Princess Charlotte twins with her brothers George and Louis in special outfits

The royal family were out in all their festive finery on Friday night as the Princess of Wales hosted her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

The stars of the show were the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, who looked so sweet as they arrived at Westminster Abbey to support their mother alongside their father Prince William.

© Getty Prince George led the way in a smart navy suit with a red tie and the shiniest black dress shoes. His younger brother was dressed identically for the sweetest royal twinning moment.



© Getty Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte coordinated with her brothers in a red coat dress with a velvet collar and buttons down the front from Trotters with the shiniest shoes - the 'Angelica' style from Papouelli Shoes.



© WPA Pool The Waleses at Kate's service The Wales children warmed hearts with their appearance at their mother's special event. The young royals arrived holding handwritten notes to place on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey that paid tribute to a person or persons who have supported or helped them this year.

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales' youngest son wrote a special note to his maternal grandparents Carole and Michae l Middleton . "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me," wrote Prince Louis.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, who looked the spitting image of her mother with a bow in her wavy brunette locks, helped her little brother light his candle.

© Getty Their festive looks Kate's children have attended her 'Together at Christmas' service since 2022, with the exception of Prince Louis in the first year. On Friday, Charlotte wore her Trotters 'Heritage' coat for the third year running while last year the Wales boys stuck to all-navy ensembles.