Princess Charlotte twins with her brothers George and Louis in special outfits

The stars of the show were the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, who looked so sweet as they arrived at Westminster Abbey to support their mother alongside their father Prince William.
more 'together at christmas'
Prince George led the way in a smart navy suit with a red tie and the shiniest black dress shoes. His younger brother was dressed identically for the sweetest royal twinning moment.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte coordinated with her brothers in a red coat dress with a velvet collar and buttons down the front from Trotters with the shiniest shoes - the 'Angelica' style from Papouelli Shoes.
The Waleses at Kate's service
The Wales children warmed hearts with their appearance at their mother's special event. The young royals arrived holding handwritten notes to place on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey that paid tribute to a person or persons who have supported or helped them this year.
On Friday, Charlotte wore her Trotters 'Heritage' coat for the third year running while last year the Wales boys stuck to all-navy ensembles.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.