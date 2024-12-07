Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte twins with brothers George and Louis in festive outfits
Subscribe
Princess Charlotte twins with brothers George and Louis in festive outfits
Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George in red and navy outfits© Getty

Princess Charlotte twins with her brothers George and Louis in special outfits

The Wales children headed out for Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The royal family were out in all their festive finery on Friday night as the Princess of Wales hosted her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service. 

The stars of the show were the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, who looked so sweet as they arrived at Westminster Abbey to support their mother alongside their father Prince William.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis look so grown-up as they support mum Kate
George, Charlotte and Louis arriving at concert© Getty

Prince George led the way in a smart navy suit with a red tie and the shiniest black dress shoes. His younger brother was dressed identically for the sweetest royal twinning moment.

The children are growing up fast© Getty

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte coordinated with her brothers in a red coat dress with a velvet collar and buttons down the front from Trotters with the shiniest shoes - the 'Angelica' style from Papouelli Shoes.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, points at a written message next to Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte as they attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service© WPA Pool

The Waleses at Kate's service

The Wales children warmed hearts with their appearance at their mother's special event. The young royals arrived holding handwritten notes to place on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey that paid tribute to a person or persons who have supported or helped them this year.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey© WPA Pool

The Princess of Wales' youngest son wrote a special note to his maternal grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton. "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me," wrote Prince Louis.

Charlotte and Louis lit each other's candles© Getty

Princess Charlotte, who looked the spitting image of her mother with a bow in her wavy brunette locks, helped her little brother light his candle.

Prince William, Kate, george, charlotte, and louis approach westminster abbey© Getty

Their festive looks

Kate's children have attended her 'Together at Christmas' service since 2022, with the exception of Prince Louis in the first year.

DISCOVER: Royal gingerbread recipe Prince George will be baking this Christmas

On Friday, Charlotte wore her Trotters 'Heritage' coat for the third year running while last year the Wales boys stuck to all-navy ensembles.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More