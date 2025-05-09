Princess Beatrice is the number one polka dot dress muse to watch 

The Princess of Wales has worn so many incredible polka dot pieces in her time as a working royal, we've actually lost count.

From her brown Rixo school run dress to her iconic My Fairy Lady moment at Royal Ascot in the perky, timeless print, we are just dotty over her look.

But there's another royal that nails all things spotty in the world of fashion, and that's Princess Beatrice. The mother-of-two often wears the iconic print and styles it so expertly that we all need to be taking notes.

© Getty Back in 2024, Princess Eugenie's older sister attended the BGC Group Charity Day and looked magnificent in a monochrome. Her black and white polka dot midi dress from Crida Milano looked incredible paired with her trusty Chanel-esque jacket from high street mecca Zara. She added a classic Anya Hindmarch black clutch bag and patent black LK Bennett court heels.



© Getty In 2022, Prince Harry's cousin made an appearance on day five of Royal Ascot that year, in a black and white Saloni Lodha dress. The elegant dress featured larger polka dots, once again on a black fabric, and the ankle-skimming number also featured puff sleeves and large bows adorning the bodice.

© Getty She teamed the crepe-silk dress with black suede pumps and a Philip Treacy hat. This look is the epitome of vintage yet modern dressing.

In 2021, Prince Andrew's eldest daughter took her seat in the royal box at Wimbledon alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looking gorgeous in an ethereal, white polka-dot dress.



© Karwai Tang At the time, the royal was pregnant with her first child, Sienna. Nailing maternity dressing to a fine art, the redhead royal looked beautiful in the Self-Portrait midi, which featured statement puff sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a frilled hem, which balanced out her lovely bump.

