Princess Kate is radiant in all-white ensemble for VE Day concert
Kate Middleton sitting in a white outfit© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful at the VE Day concert on Thursday evening

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Kate is an undeniable royal style icon: she constantly embodies British royal elegance in every facet of her dressing, from her classy off-duty looks to her most sophisticated dresses.

Attending the VE Day concert on Thursday evening, she looked absolutely incredible alongside her husband Prince William, who looked as dapper as usual.

The Princess of Wales opted for an all-white outfit from Self Portrait. The stunning outfit carried a belt and cinched waist as she took her place alongside William and veterans. She accessorised with a stunning four-stand pearl necklace and a pair of Orelia earrings for the poignant service.

Speaking to HELLO! on behalf of Genting Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "Kate is dressed in white, a colour of neutrality, it's telling us that she wants to say, 'This isn't about me. It's about you.' Kate is suggesting she wants to be relatable and be open with people. She came across as light and elegant, displaying genuine smiles with her shoulders back. She showed how naturally confident she is when connecting with the veterans and was in her element when taking the lead."

Prince William standing with Princess Kate© Getty Images
William looked smart alongside his wife

Meanwhile, the son of King Charles III went for a refined look in a blue suit that carried his medals.

The VE Day concert

2025 marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, or 'Victory in Europe Day, the day when the fighting against Nazi Germany finished towards the end of the Second World War.

On Thursday, a special concert took place with performance of music, as well as spoken-word, to recall the history celebrations that took place across the country on VE Day in 1945.

Presented by former BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball, the concert will feature performances from an array of stars, such as X Factor contestant Fleur East, Strictly pro dancers Carlos Gu and Amy Dowden, and singers Freya Ridings and Calum Scott.

Princess Kate's white dress at the VE Day service

Earlier on Thursday, the Princess of Wales attended the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, alongside her husband and other senior members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

The Princess of Wales recycled her Alessandra Rich dress© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Kate recycled her Alessandra Rich dress at the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving

The mother-of-three looked magnificent in a pristine white gown, adorned with black polka dots, by Alessandra Rich.

The first time that Princess Kate was seen wearing the dress was at the Garter Day Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and some fans were not impressed.

Kate Middleton is all smiles at the Order of the Garter Ceremony© Getty
Princess Kate wore the same dress to the Order of the Garter Service in 2023

On top of disagreements surrounding her choice to wear a series of new designer pieces in the midst of the cost of living crisis, a few fans were simply disappointed in the dress. 

One wrote: "The fact that she has an identical-looking dress and pair of shoes. It's completely impractical. [Repeating] the Royal Ascot 2022 look would have been a hit. Her team needs to be more creative with her existing and potentially new wardrobe, instead of buying repetitions of each other."

See a breakdown of Princess Kate's recycled outfits below...

