Princess Lilibet's striped wellies may just be the cutest royal kids look we've seen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Princess Lilibet, stole the spotlight in a beautiful video shared to her mother's Instagram stories on Sunday.

In the short clip, the three-year-old looked so adorable alongside Meghan, with the pair donning matching beekeeping outfits. However, Lilibet's little wellies were easily the most adorable part.

The younger sister of Prince Archie could be seen strolling alongside her mother in her striped rainbow wellies, which might just be the cutest shoes we've ever seen on a royal kid, adding a bit of childish charm to their co-ordinated outfits.

The video shows Lilibet and the Duchess of Sussex walking towards a beehive, to the sound of "Sugar, Sugar" by The Archies in the background.

At one point, the three-year-old turned to look at her mother, giving Meghan's followers an incredibly rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet's adorable face.

Lilibet and Archie stole the show in their parents' anniversary post

Last Monday, Meghan shared a series of personal family photos, in a post that commemorated her and Prince Harry's seventh wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of a notice board that was filled with private photographs, giving followers an insight into the couple's love story.

A note at the centre of the board read: "Our love story". Among the many photos, which included snaps from their wedding day and their travels, there were a few of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but one, in particular, stole the show.

Labelled '2022', the image showed the six-year-old giving his sister an affectionate kiss on the head, as the two stood next to a gleaming Christmas tree. The little pair looked so adorable in the heartwarming sibling photo!

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018

In the caption, the former actress wrote: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories."

Meghan continued: "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, six months after the announcement of their engagement at Kensington Palace.