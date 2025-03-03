Meghan Markle just dressed daughter Lilibet in Zara kids - and her outfit is so relatable

Meghan Markle's Instagram page is the place to be right now! The Duchess of Sussex has been sharing lots of little snippets of her life and at the weekend, we saw a glimpse of her daughter Lilibet.

The former Suits star uploaded a video in which her red-haired daughter and tennis superstar Serena Williams played Candyland.

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares rare video of daughter Lilibet with 'auntie' Serena Williams

Meghan captioned the footage: "When the aunties come to play and celebrate! Love you @serenawilliams."

© Meghan Markle Lilibet wore a relaxed yet cute pink outfit

Looking adorable in pink, Lilibet rocked a lovely pair of floral leggings and the cutest pink T-shirt which was a past-season buy from Zara. It had a sweet red heart printed on the front with the words: "You Fill My Heart."

Meghan 's daughter is three years old

Although you sadly can't buy Lilibet's exact top, Zara has lots of similar items that are covered in hearts if you want to get the royal look.

Zara Kids has lots of heart print pieces right now

As a mother-of-two, I thought Lilibet's outfit was actually very relatable. Many people head to high street stores for everyday clothes for their children, and Zara has an accessible price point.

Lilibet's red hair

We last saw little Lilibet in photographs for Meghan's newly re-named brand, As Ever, in February.

© Instagram / @meghan Lilibet has red hair, like her father, Prince Harry

In one photograph Meghan shared online, the raven-haired beauty can be seen running across an idyllic field with her three-year-old daughter.



The pair appeared to be wearing matching white, ethereal dresses and their hair flowed behind them as they picked up pace. Lilibet could give the fictional character of Ariel in The Little Mermaid a run for her money in the charming picture; her mane looked longer than ever and gorgeously ginger, just like her father’s.

Meghan's brand name change

Speaking about why she changed her branding name, the raven-haired royal said: “Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”