Princess Lilibet's cherubic face seen as she waddles in beekeeping outfit and wellies in rare appearance

Meghan Markle gave fans a rare and tender glimpse into her private family life over the weekend, delighting fans with a charming video featuring her three-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

In a beautifully shot clip posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, is seen walking hand-in-hand with Lilibet through a sunlit field, both wearing matching white beekeeping suits.

The pair walk toward a beehive while the classic tune "Sugar, Sugar" by The Archies plays in the background.

WATCH: Princess Lilibet shows her cherubic face

In one sweet moment, Lilibet turns back to look at her mother, giving royal watchers a rare glimpse of her cherubic face. Meghan then bends down to gently pat her daughter on the back an affectionate and understated gesture that radiates warmth.

Lilibet, ever the scene-stealer, completed her look with a pair of rainbow wellington boots, injecting a pop of childhood charm into the duo's coordinated outfits.

Princess Lilibet Diana looks on as her mom Meghan Markle tends to a rose in their garden

Meghan and Harry's wedding anniversary

The moment comes just days after Meghan and Prince Harry marked their seventh wedding anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Meghan shared another heartfelt post: an image of a corkboard filled with candid photographs featuring her, Harry, and their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," the caption read. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story—we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms

However, the tribute sparked a lively debate online. While the post included plenty of photos of the couple together, some social media users noted that Meghan didn’t directly name Harry in her caption—a detail that didn’t go unnoticed.

"Happy Anniversary to me! No mention of my husband," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, "Is she wishing happy anniversary to herself?"

Others were more critical. "The most epic love story—Meghan Markle’s love of… Meghan Markle," another user quipped, while a fourth asked: "Shouldn’t it be addressed to Harry and not ‘all of you’? Whose anniversary is it?"

Lilibet appears to have taken style inspiration from the Princess of York

Despite the noise online, Meghan’s visual storytelling made it clear that the post was a celebration of the love and life she and Harry have built together. Filled with sweet family moments and behind-the-scenes snaps, the post painted a heartfelt picture of their shared journey, one marked by growth, change, and above all, unity.

The video of Meghan and Lilibet also followed a touching Mother’s Day tribute shared earlier in May. In that post, Meghan was seen holding both Archie and Lilibet, their legs wrapped around her as she stood barefoot outdoors, dressed in flowing white with palm trees swaying in the distance.

"To these two gems who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain,' smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure… being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life," she wrote.

Quoting a line from a family bedtime ritual, she added: "I, too, love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world."