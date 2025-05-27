Princess Charlene causes a stir in head-to-toe scarlet and silk

Princess Charlene has been turning out some magnificent outfits for this year's Formula One Monaco Grand Prix since it kicked off last week.

Showing off her incredible fashion sense, the Princess of Monaco has been wearing an immense variety of outfits, from a modern wedding dress to some unexpected footwear.

However, visiting the Grand Prix on Sunday, she stepped out in one of her most striking outfits from the event so far.

Princess Charlene opted for a brand new red blouse from Louis Vuitton, with an asymmetrical front and gorgeous diagonal striped patterning.

© WireImage Princess Charlene's striking red ensemble is one of her best looks to date

The mother-of-two also donned a pair of bright red high-rise tapered trousers, and red suede heels from Manolo Blahnik.

She accessorised with a pair of cat eye sunglasses from Fendi with golden temples and kept her beauty look understated but simple, other than a red lipstick that co-ordinated perfectly with the rest of the ensemble.

© FilmMagic Princess Charlene attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on Sunday

Having gone for more muted or less bright monochrome palettes so far this year, Princess Charlene choosing such a bold-coloured outfit is a surprising move.

Princess Charlene's outfits from this year's F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Since the events surrounding the Grand Prix began on Thursday evening, the 47-year-old has been showing up in the most fabulous outfits.

For the glamorous reception held in honour of the event's opening in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace of Monaco, Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert both looked incredible.

As chic as ever, the Princess of Monaco wore a waist-cinching black ensemble from Giorgio Armani that accentuated her statuesque figure, and was embellished with crystals from head-to-toe.

On a visit to the Monaco Liver Disorder association on Friday, she wore yet another beautiful outfit: she donned a 'Drareen' shirt dress from Sara Roka that cinched at the waist, and had a beautiful blue and light green patterning.

When attending a gala dinner in celebration of the F1 Grand Prix on Sunday, her full-length outfit could have very well been a modern take on a wedding dress.

© WireImage Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco.

The ivory dress was made from silk, and featured an asymmetrical neckline, a style that has become increasingly popular amongst modern brides.