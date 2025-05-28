Duchess Sophie sported her most daring hemline – and looked better than ever

The Duchess of Edinburgh has long been known for her classic sense of style, however, an outing in 2012 showed her daring side as she stole the spotlight in a white pencil-cut dress on a long-forgotten outing with the Princess of Wales.
Sophie, now 60, was seen watching the rowing along with Kate, as well as her husband Prince Edward and daughter Lady Louise, on day four of the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Her white figure-skimming dresses, which featured one of the shorter hemlines in her collection, was paired with a red single-breasted blazer and a printed neck scarf.
Sophie wore her sandy blonde hair in a low bun and finished off her look with a pair of killer snakeskin heels. In contrast, Kate wore a Team GB anorak and skinny jeans.
Sophie's mini dresses
Though the duchess has tended to favour a midi dress in recent years, there was a time when a mini dress was a staple of her wardrobe for outings with Prince William's wife.
In 2014, the royal pair attended the Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor, where Sophie led the way in a belted A-line dress with an unexpected fur collar. Kate followed suit, copying her husband's aunt in a cinched dress with a bold hat.
Meanwhile, their first public outing together – to the same event but in 2008 – Sophie and Kate wore large hats and their highest heels as they were joined by Prince Harry and Queen Camilla in Windsor.
Sophie sported her highest heels of 2025 in the form of patent platforms by L.K. Bennett as she accessorised the main sartorial event – the 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London, a fashion first from Sophie.
