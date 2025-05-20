Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton jumps on major fashion trend in party-ready pleated dress
Princess Kate waving and looking over her shoulder in a yellow hat and dress© Getty Images

Princess Kate jumps on major 2025 fashion trend in candy-coloured party dress

The Princess of Wales was pictured at the Buckingham Palace garden party

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
18 minutes ago
Embracing the British spring weather, the Princess of Wales was a radiant host at the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince William, on Tuesday.

The Waleses stepped in to hold the event on behalf of King Charles, observing the national anthem before joining the likes of Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for the sunny event.

Embodying her classic poise, Kate opted for a fit-and-flare Emilia Wickstead dress in the buttery yellow colour that has taken the fashion industry by storm for spring. Features included a wrapped waist, long sleeves and an A-line midi skirt. 

The Princess of Wales wore a yellow Emilia Wickstead dress whilst Sophie chose a Beulah design© Alamy Stock Photo
The Princess of Wales wore a yellow Emilia Wickstead dress on Tuesday

The royal completed her look with a matching floral hat by Philip Treacy, with her long brunette hair styled in a twisted updo and radiant makeup with a dewy base.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England© Getty
The royal wore the same butter yellow dress back in 2022

She wore the exact same outfit back in 2022 for the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Garden parties

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo
The King and Queen hosted the first garden party of 2025 to mark VE Day

The event comes shortly after the King opened the doors to his private home for the first palace garden party of the year to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

For the afternoon soiree, Charles, 76, looked smart in a grey morning suit with a black top hat as he stepped out to mingle with attendees who had made a positive impact in their community. His wife Camilla, 77, looked beautiful in a teal blue crepe silk dress with a cream lace inset by Christian Dior and a hat by Philip Treacy

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh also made glamorous appearances, with the former reviving one of her favourite coat-dresses by Shibumi, while the latter wore a black and white floral dress from Erdem. 

Kate's party looks

Princess Kate in a pink pleated dress with Queen Camilla© PA Images via Getty Images
Kate looked stunning as she made her debut in 2012

The Princess of Wales has often favoured candy-coloured outfits for garden parties, from her lemon-yellow textured coat by Emilia Wickstead to her belted cloud blue dress by Christopher Kane.

One of her most memorable appearances was her Buckingham Palace garden party debut back in 2012, one year after she married into the royal family.

Princess Kate in a yellow dress that showed off her baby bump in 2013© AFP via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales previously wore yellow to a 2013 garden party

She wore a pastel pink pleated 'Alice' dress by Emilia Wickstead, who has since become known as one of her favourite occasionwear designers. Kate added a blush hat designed by Jane Corbett and L.K. Bennett accessories. 

