Duchess Sophie stuns in figure-hugging summer ensemble and the shoes of 2025 

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been bringing out her greatest summer outfits at the Royal Windsor Horse Show so far, but her newest might just be our favourite.

On day three, Duchess Sophie donned some of her best pieces for a casual but stylish ensemble that would have been just as fitting for a day out in the sun, complete with the trendiest shoes of the year.

In an entirely recycled outfit, the wife of Prince Edward donned her red-and-white subtly patterned maxi dress from Ghost, over which she layered a cream-coloured jacket that hugged her waist.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible on Saturday in a chic summer look

To accessorise, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor kept it simple but sleek: she opted for her Paloma bag from Sophie Habsburg, which she brought out on Thursday, and a pair of chunky white espadrilles.

© UK Press via Getty Images Duchess Sophie attended the show with her husband Prince Edward

As for her jewellery, she added a classic royal flair to her summer ensemble, opting for two stacking rings from Monica Vinader, the British designer from whom the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have also sourced their jewellery, as well as a ring from Giulia Barela.

Duchess Sophie's Royal Windsor Horse Show fashion

When the Duchess of Edinburgh appeared on Thursday, her outfit was equally fabulous and versatile, appropriate for any occasion from the horse show to Glastonbury.

Channelling the fashion of Sienna Miller in the early 2000s, she opted for a low-slung, pleated gypsy skirt with a striking thigh-high split and a pair of knee-high suede boots, for that further fashion-forward edge.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie's outfits at the Royal Windsor Horse Show have been summer perfection

With her chic choice of footwear style, Duchess Sophie recalled the throwback festival dress of Kate Moss but with a notable regal edge, completing her take on the look with a soft pink cashmere jumper and a nautical-inspired blue trench coat that was embellished with jazzy gold buttons.

As she did on Saturday, the Duchess of Edinburgh also wore her Paloma bag from Sophie Habsburg, a handbag with a leather strap and gorgeous floral detailing.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh had her signature polished look

Beauty-wise, Duchess Sophie went for a perfectly polished though nevertheless understated look. She had her long blonde hair swept into a delicate chignon, and her makeup look was as subtle as ever.

The 60-year-old also accessorised with the same pair of rings from Monica Vinader, while bringing out a pair of small, subtle gold hoop earrings to complete the look.