Duchess Sophie debuts Barbie dress and her highest heels of 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore one of her most girly looks to date when she stepped out on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Duchess Sophie, 60, debuted the gorgeous 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London, which featured a pink floral print, embellished crew neckline, and puffed long sleeves. The garment also featured a cinched waist and bias-cut ankle-length skirt.

© Getty Prince Edward and his wife Sophie dressed to impress Her Barbie pink moment was teamed with her highest heels worn this year – a pair of patent platforms by L.K. Bennett. Adding to the romantic feel of her look, Sophie accessorised her ensemble with a hot pink envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg and also a soft pink and cream hat by Jane Taylor – one of the royal's go-to milliners.

© Getty Sophie debuted a new floral dress Her sandy blonde hair was worn in a classic updo to accommodate her statement headwear, while her subtle makeup look featured a rosy pink lip to tie her whole look together.

Sophie's busy week View post on X It has been a jam-packed week for the wife of Prince Edward, who was spotted at the 2025 Orbis Visionaries Reception in London that same day. The royal, who shares children Lady Louise and Viscount James with Prince Edward, wore her second new dress of the day – the 'Floral-Pattern Woven Knee-Length Shirt Dress' by Etro. The vibrant number was styled with her favourite 'Rosalia 65' pumps by Jimmy Choo and Sophie Habsburg's 'Amber' clutch in beige.



Penchant for print © Getty Images Sophie was a vision in red on Saturday Sophie proved her affinity for colour and print on day three of The Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle earlier this month. The royal was spotted alongside her husband of 25 years, wearing the star and crescent moon print 'Aueline' dress by Ghost under a wool blend ecru jacket by Isabel Marant. The look was rounded off by her flat 'Valencia' espadrilles by Toms and a bucket bag to maintain a sense of daytime cool.

A monochrome moment In contrast, Sophie opted for a striking monochrome moment in powder blue for the Thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey. © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a blue Beulah dress DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie steps straight out of a fairytale in puff-sleeve cut-out dress Sophie styled her stunning 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah with a Jane Taylor hat and the snakeskin 'Ginny' clutch by Sophie Habsburg.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB