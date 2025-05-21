Duchess Sophie debuts Barbie dress and her highest heels of 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore one of her most girly looks to date when she stepped out on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Duchess Sophie, 60, debuted the gorgeous 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London, which featured a pink floral print, embellished crew neckline, and puffed long sleeves. The garment also featured a cinched waist and bias-cut ankle-length skirt.
Her Barbie pink moment was teamed with her highest heels worn this year – a pair of patent platforms by L.K. Bennett. Adding to the romantic feel of her look, Sophie accessorised her ensemble with a hot pink envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg and also a soft pink and cream hat by Jane Taylor – one of the royal's go-to milliners.
Her sandy blonde hair was worn in a classic updo to accommodate her statement headwear, while her subtle makeup look featured a rosy pink lip to tie her whole look together.
Sophie styled her stunning 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah with a Jane Taylor hat and the snakeskin 'Ginny' clutch by Sophie Habsburg.
