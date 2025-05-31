Queen Letizia's unroyal change to high-street leather look has everyone 'obsessed'

Queen Letizia consistently delivers style surprises – though she always sets the bar high, the wife of King Felipe always impresses when she tries something new.

This time around, the Queen of Spain has made a rather daring change to one of her looks, and one that may even be deemed 'unroyal'.

Though the mother of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia is certainly on quite a strong streak when it comes to her recent looks, her outfit from Thursday night's National Final of Scientific Monologues might be her most universally loved yet.

Queen Letizia stepped out in a stunning all-black ensemble with a beautiful variety of textures and silhouettes – but her leather t-shirt stole the show.

Strangely, the 52-year-old appears to have taken her top to a tailor and had it cropped, which is an unusual detail that makes for a rather unroyal, though incredibly fashion-forward appearance.

© WireImage Queen Letizia made a rather unroyal clothing choice

It's very rare to see a royal have their clothing altered in this specific way, to have it shorter, and it makes for a far more bold and boxy look.

The former journalist paired her top with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers from Sybilla, a black velvet clutch from Giorgio Armani and a pair of leather heels from Massimo Dutti – a truly masterful blend of luxury and high street.

© WireImage Queen Letizia's all-black ensemble was delightfully chic

Followers of the Instagram blogger @royal.fashion.daily flocked to the comment section to share their love for Queen Letizia's outfit.

One penned: "I'm obsessed with this look omg", while another wrote: "She is on a streak", and a third commenter added: "Love her hair. And this is serving chic cocktail."

Queen Letizia's other style surprises

Certainly, the Queen of Spain is on an undeniable streak when it comes to her recent outfits, going for even more daring looks and trying out a greater number of styles and silhouettes than usual.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia's pinstripe suit was a welcome surprise

A couple of months ago, at the beginning of March, she kicked off her series of surprising looks when she stepped out for the Dia Mundial de Enfermedades Raras (World Rare Diseases Day event) at the Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe in Oviedo, Spain.

Queen Letizia sported a tailored pinstripe trouser suit and loafers, taking some inspiration from the major trends in menswear at the moment, rounding off the look with a tie that matched.