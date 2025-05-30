Princess Charlene debuts 'rare' shift in incredible waist-cinching outfit

Princess Charlene, though incredibly stylish, certainly sticks to a specific look most of the time: bold patterns, striking colours or sophisticated monochrome.

However, the wife of Prince Albert is never afraid to experiment with her fashion – every now and then, she tries something completely different from what we're used to seeing.

During a visit to Venice on 28 May, the Princess of Monaco brought out a brand new patterned dress, but it's quite a change from the others in her wardrobe.

Princess Charlene's beautiful piece from Erdem, a brand loved by many British royals including Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice, is a gorgeous pale pink maxi dress with white, brown and green floral artwork right from the neck to the hem.

Eagle-eyed royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the dress as a brand new item in the former Olympian's wardrobe.

In the comment section, royal fashion followers shared their thoughts on the new look for Princess Charlene – and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

One fan penned: "This is lovely. A nice soft change from the recent monochrome and more severe outfits. Not that they weren't good but changing it up is nice."

© FilmMagic Princess Charlene typically goes for more striking colours

Another commenter wrote: "I'm loving this softer look," while fellow royal blogger @royalfamily_archive commented: "She very rarely goes that feminine and pastel but it looks stunning on her [heart emoji]".

Princess Charlene's patterned dress

Last week, the Princess of Monaco also opted for a patterned dress that was much bolder, in line with her typical style.

The 47-year-old brought out some wonderful pieces to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, but the look she wore when meeting the children supported by the Monaco Liver Disorder association last Friday was smart, sophisticated and perfect for the occasion.

Princess Charlene wore a 'Drareen' shirt dress from Sara Roka, which had a belted waist, in the 'indigo and emerald' colour – the blend of deeper blues with the lighter turquoise made for a truly spring-perfect outfit.

This time around, the mother of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella went for a much more understated beauty look, with an elegant natural finish.