Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in striking scarlet outfit that everyone missed

Lady Amelia Spencer, much like her sisters Kitty and Eliza Spencer, always steps out in the most glorious outfits, certainly taking after their model mother Victoria Lockwood.

At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the three sisters all appeared in magnificent dresses, but one of Amelia's outfits, and arguably the most glamorous, flew under the radar.

Taking to Instagram, the niece of Princess Diana shared a series of incredible professional photographs from the festival – and we are obsessed with her look.

The ensemble was composed of a silk taffeta top and maxi skirt from contemporary Russian designer Giulia Gurman, both in an eye-catching scarlet hue.

To accessorise, she wore beautiful gold dangle earrings and a layered necklace, with a pair of black heeled pumps to round it all off.

Fans and followers of the 32-year-old inundated her with praise in the comments section, expressing their adoration for the outfit.

"Red suits you so so well," one commenter wrote, while another penned: "Like a fairytale!", and a third added: "Beautiful angel".

Lady Amelia Spencer's earlier appearance at Cannes

On the red carpet for La Venue de l'Avenir at the festival, all three sisters showed up in breathtaking outfits – however, Amelia and Eliza made a surprise co-ordinated appearance.

© FilmMagic Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer arrived in co-ordinated outfits

The twin sisters walked the carpet in a pair of contrasting dresses, with Eliza in all-black and Amelia in all-white.

As always, the pair looked truly stunning in the co-ordinated dresses, which both featured a flowy translucent maxi skirt that left behind an ethereal, fairy-like trail.

© FilmMagic Lady Kitty Spencer stunned in a purple dress

Meanwhile, Lady Kitty Spencer made a separate appearance to her sisters, and looked equally bewitching. In a figure-hugging, sparkling purple dress the 34-year-old looked truly dazzling.

Lady Kitty Spencer's Cannes 2025 debut

The eldest daughter of Earl Spencer made quite a few appearances at the festival this year, and for her debut, she wore a carbon copy of her elegant wedding dress.

© Getty Images for amfAR Lady Kitty Spencer wore a carbon copy of her wedding dress to Cannes

Photographed while arriving at the amfAR Gala, Kitty was wearing a floor-length white dress that featured crochet patterning resembling laces, as well as ruffled sleeves.

Accessory-wise, she brought out a pair of gemstone drop earrings, and went for an understated beauty look, adding just a dash of eyeliner to bring out the colour of her green eyes.

It's impossible not to compare the gown with one of her primary bridal gowns, which had been specially designed by Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding.