Lady Amelia Spencer oozes glamour in waist-sculpting trousers

Lady Amelia Spencer exuded glamour on Tuesday night as she headed out to Sparrow Italia to celebrate the launch of a new wine by Bird in Hand.

The niece of the late Princess Diana, 32, was seen wearing a navy blue printed blouse with a high neck and long puffed sleeves that cinched at the wrist. The damask print top was styled with the matching wide-leg trousers with a cinched waistline.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Six Times Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Jewels

View post on Instagram Amelia's set by Borgo de Nor was teamed with a pair of navy satin heels and her luscious blonde locks were swept up into a slicked ponytail with a side parting. The finishing touches came in the form of a pair of Chanel earrings and her diamond engagement ring. The model's twin sister Lady Eliza was also in attendance. She looked ready for the festive season in a black structured mini dress from Lavish Alice with tasselled beading on the cuffs and bodice.

Lady Amelia's stylish outings © Getty The sisters were out supporting PAIGE The last time Prince William's cousins were spotted together was to host a lunch with Paige Adams-Geller of Californian lifestyle brand Paige in celebration of their 20th anniversary capsule collection.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer rocked wide-leg jeans Lady Amelia was seen wearing a pair of wife-leg black jeans with black stilettos for extra leg-lengthening effect. The star of the show was her beautiful white lace blouse with a collared neckline.

© Getty Lady Eliza opted for a pair of leather trousers Lady Eliza matched her sister's stylish energy in leather straight-cut trousers teamed with a fine knit sweater over a crisp white shirt.

© Getty Lady Eliza Spencer joined her sister Meanwhile, the model, who spent a large portion of her childhood in South Africa, attended an evening event in October where she opted for a more extravagant look. Amelia, who wed Greg Mallett in 2023, was spotted at the Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 event at El Badi Palace in Marrakech looking straight from a fairytale. She wore a backless full-length gown with a fit and flare cut and beaded detailing from Temperley.

© Getty Lady Amelia's gown is intricately embellished She teamed the ethereal sequin-adorned gown with a pair of rhinestone-covered heels from Gina Shoes which were worn by her sister in the gold colourway. Lady Eliza also wore a Temperley gown in salmon pink with a beaded panel over the neck and shoulders to create a caped effect.

© Lia Toby Prince William was supported by three of his cousins Lady Amelia wore Eliza's Temperley gown in the silver colourway to support Prince William alongside the twins' older sister Lady Kitty Spencer at The Centrepoint Awards in October.

© Instagram Lady Amelia's makeup look was natural but polished Her makeup look, courtesy of close friend and MUA Jacinta Spencer, was seamless with bronzed skin and fluttery eyelashes, while her Boodles drop earrings finished the look off perfectly.