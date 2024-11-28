Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for the celebration dinner for the UK flagship store launch of interior fragrance brand, Aromaria.
The 32-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana was spotted at Hotel Café Royal off Regent Street alongside her husband Greg Mallett wearing a sensational black mini dress with a sheer lace bodysuit revealing a black triangle bralet.
The skirt of Amelia's dress featured an enormous bow - a key trend for autumn/winter 24. She teamed her unexpected dress with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe stilettos.
You may also like
The model's trademark blonde hair was parted to one side and slicked into a bun, while for makeup, Earl Charles Spencer's daughter wore a simple winged eyeliner and barely-there lip colour.
Meanwhile, Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer matched her vixen energy in a mini dress made from a black fabric with sparkles running throughout. Her look, which also featured trendy bows, was similarly paired with black tights and heels.
Lady Amelia's LBD collection
A little black dress has quickly become a staple of Amelia's winter wardrobe. She was spotted at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance where she rocked a pearl-adorned number with a classic Peter Pan collar.
Meanwhile, she upped the ante at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September in a corseted leather dress from the iconic brand for her most fitted look to date.
She opted for a more reserved option for the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party in June. The mid-length floaty number with capped sleeves was accessorised with metallic heels and a pale blue mini bag.
The late Princess of Wales' niece swapped her go-to sleek updo for a softer half-up look with face-framing strands.
Lady Amelia opted for a printed satin co-ord with a slicked ponytail while her stylish sister chose another embellished LBD and bouncy curls.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.