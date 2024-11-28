Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer is a bombshell in sheer lace mini dress
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer is a bombshell in sheer lace mini dress
Lady amelia Spencer wore a plunging black dress with pink gem necklace© Getty

Lady Amelia Spencer is a total bombshell in sheer lace mini dress

Princess Diana's niece was spotted at a fragrance event in London  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
10 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for the celebration dinner for the UK flagship store launch of interior fragrance brand, Aromaria.

The 32-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana was spotted at Hotel Café Royal off Regent Street alongside her husband Greg Mallett wearing a sensational black mini dress with a sheer lace bodysuit revealing a black triangle bralet.

Lady Amelia in black mini dress on staircase© Kirk Truman
Lady Amelia's dress featured a trendy bow

The skirt of Amelia's dress featured an enormous bow - a key trend for autumn/winter 24. She teamed her unexpected dress with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe stilettos.

Lady Amelia posed on stairs in a black dress with her husband Greg Mallett© Kirk Truman
Lady Amelia posed in a black dress with her husband Greg Mallett

The model's trademark blonde hair was parted to one side and slicked into a bun, while for makeup, Earl Charles Spencer's daughter wore a simple winged eyeliner and barely-there lip colour.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended Aromaria's London flagship store launch celebration dinner© Kirk Truman
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended Aromaria's London flagship store launch celebration dinner

Meanwhile, Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer matched her vixen energy in a mini dress made from a black fabric with sparkles running throughout. Her look, which also featured trendy bows, was similarly paired with black tights and heels.

Lady Amelia's LBD collection

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza wore Rebecca Vallance dresses

A little black dress has quickly become a staple of Amelia's winter wardrobe. She was spotted at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance where she rocked a pearl-adorned number with a classic Peter Pan collar.

Amelia opted for a all-black leather corset dress© Getty
Lady Amelia wore an incredible Versace dress

Meanwhile, she upped the ante at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September in a corseted leather dress from the iconic brand for her most fitted look to date.

Lady Amelia in a black dress with lace panels with greg Mallett© Getty
Lady Amelia wore a black dress with lace panels

She opted for a more reserved option for the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party in June. The mid-length floaty number with capped sleeves was accessorised with metallic heels and a pale blue mini bag.

The late Princess of Wales' niece swapped her go-to sleek updo for a softer half-up look with face-framing strands.

A second outing

The Aromaria London flagship store launch was the Spencers' second outing of the week. On Tuesday, the cousins of Prince William celebrated the launch of a new wine by Bird in Hand. 

Lady Amelia opted for a printed satin co-ord with a slicked ponytail while her stylish sister chose another embellished LBD and bouncy curls.

