Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for the celebration dinner for the UK flagship store launch of interior fragrance brand, Aromaria.

The 32-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana was spotted at Hotel Café Royal off Regent Street alongside her husband Greg Mallett wearing a sensational black mini dress with a sheer lace bodysuit revealing a black triangle bralet.

© Kirk Truman Lady Amelia's dress featured a trendy bow The skirt of Amelia's dress featured an enormous bow - a key trend for autumn/winter 24. She teamed her unexpected dress with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed-toe stilettos.

© Kirk Truman Lady Amelia posed in a black dress with her husband Greg Mallett The model's trademark blonde hair was parted to one side and slicked into a bun, while for makeup, Earl Charles Spencer's daughter wore a simple winged eyeliner and barely-there lip colour.

© Kirk Truman Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended Aromaria's London flagship store launch celebration dinner Meanwhile, Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer matched her vixen energy in a mini dress made from a black fabric with sparkles running throughout. Her look, which also featured trendy bows, was similarly paired with black tights and heels.

Lady Amelia's LBD collection © Getty Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza wore Rebecca Vallance dresses A little black dress has quickly become a staple of Amelia's winter wardrobe. She was spotted at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance where she rocked a pearl-adorned number with a classic Peter Pan collar.

© Getty Lady Amelia wore an incredible Versace dress Meanwhile, she upped the ante at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September in a corseted leather dress from the iconic brand for her most fitted look to date.

© Getty Lady Amelia wore a black dress with lace panels She opted for a more reserved option for the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party in June. The mid-length floaty number with capped sleeves was accessorised with metallic heels and a pale blue mini bag. The late Princess of Wales' niece swapped her go-to sleek updo for a softer half-up look with face-framing strands.