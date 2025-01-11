Lady Amelia Spencer channels late aunt Princess Diana in stylish ski wear

Lady Amelia Spencer swapped her stylish evening gowns for something warmer on Friday as she shared photos from a private skiing trip.
Prince William's cousin, 30, nailed snow chic in a pair of fitted white salopettes with a grey abstract print. Her flattering ski trousers were teamed with a white fur layer beneath a figure-sculpting padded jacket.
Charles Spencer's daughter made a statement in a pair of fur-covered knee-high boots and added a touch of flair to the look by styling her platinum blonde locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders.
The model channeled her late aunt Princess Diana with her slopes style.
The late Princess of Wales had an iconic ski wardrobe featuring a red suit worn in Klosters, Switzerland in 1986 and a Tiffany Blue snowsuit worn in Austria in 1993.
Amelia was joined on her ski holiday by her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer who wore coordinating salopettes with black fur hoots to match her black beanie.
A change of scene
Lady Amelia's snow wear was a far cry from the outfits she sported for Christmas in South Africa where she grew up.
She posed for a photo alongside Lady Eliza, as well as her older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, and younger half-brother Samuel Aitken. The siblings were seen by a beachfront in Clifton, Cape Town with Amelia sporting a gorgeous pink floral maxi dress with cutouts on the waist.
The Spencer twins were seen in another shot cuddled up to their rarely-seen mother Victoria Aitken who split from their father in 1997. The 59-year-old model got the printed moment memo, opting for a leopard print maxi dress.
A stunning wedding guest
Amelia recycled her floral maxi dress from when she attended a friend's wedding just days prior.
She looked gorgeous in the backless number posed alongside her husband Greg Mallett at the do on the Belair Country Estate in Paarl, Western Cape.
Before Christmas the couple enjoyed time in London, affording Amelia the opportunity to rock her most glamorous coats. She looked beautiful in a longline Holland Cooper number for dinner at The Savoy before a spot of ice-skating at Somerset House.