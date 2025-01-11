Lady Amelia Spencer channels late aunt Princess Diana in stylish ski wear

Lady Amelia Spencer swapped her stylish evening gowns for something warmer on Friday as she shared photos from a private skiing trip.

Prince William's cousin, 30, nailed snow chic in a pair of fitted white salopettes with a grey abstract print. Her flattering ski trousers were teamed with a white fur layer beneath a figure-sculpting padded jacket.

© Instagram Amelia was a vision in skiwear

Charles Spencer's daughter made a statement in a pair of fur-covered knee-high boots and added a touch of flair to the look by styling her platinum blonde locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza wore matching salopettes

The model channeled her late aunt Princess Diana with her slopes style.

© Getty Princess Diana had an iconic skiing wardrobe

The late Princess of Wales had an iconic ski wardrobe featuring a red suit worn in Klosters, Switzerland in 1986 and a Tiffany Blue snowsuit worn in Austria in 1993.

© Getty The Princess of Wales enjoyed a ski holiday in Lech, Austria in 1993

Amelia was joined on her ski holiday by her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer who wore coordinating salopettes with black fur hoots to match her black beanie.

© Instagram The Spencer twins enjoyed time on the slopes

A change of scene

Lady Amelia's snow wear was a far cry from the outfits she sported for Christmas in South Africa where she grew up.

© Instagram Lady Amelia caught up with her siblings in South Africa

She posed for a photo alongside Lady Eliza, as well as her older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, and younger half-brother Samuel Aitken. The siblings were seen by a beachfront in Clifton, Cape Town with Amelia sporting a gorgeous pink floral maxi dress with cutouts on the waist.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer shine with their mother, Victoria

The Spencer twins were seen in another shot cuddled up to their rarely-seen mother Victoria Aitken who split from their father in 1997. The 59-year-old model got the printed moment memo, opting for a leopard print maxi dress.

A stunning wedding guest

Amelia recycled her floral maxi dress from when she attended a friend's wedding just days prior.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer stunned in a backless dress for a friend's wedding in South Africa

She looked gorgeous in the backless number posed alongside her husband Greg Mallett at the do on the Belair Country Estate in Paarl, Western Cape.

© Instagram Amelia and Greg enjoyed a festive day in London

Before Christmas the couple enjoyed time in London, affording Amelia the opportunity to rock her most glamorous coats. She looked beautiful in a longline Holland Cooper number for dinner at The Savoy before a spot of ice-skating at Somerset House.