Lady Kitty Spencer just wore a carbon copy of her wedding dress - as she makes Cannes 2025 debut

Princess Diana's three model nieces, Kitty, Amelia and Eliza, always turn out some of the greatest outfits on a special occasion – and the Cannes Film Festival 2025 was no exception.

Making her first appearance at this year's festival, Lady Kitty Spencer looked absolutely incredible in a dress that bore a notably striking resemblance to her stellar wedding dress.

Pictured arriving at the amfAR Gala on Thursday, which was also attended by other high-profile celebrities such as Lauren Sanchez and Taraji P. Henson, Charles Spencer's eldest daughter was seen in a floor-length white gown, with lace-like crochet patterns and ruffled sleeves.

© Getty Images for amfAR Lady Kitty Spencer wore a carbon copy of her wedding dress to Cannes

She accessorised with a beautiful pair of gemstone drop earrings and kept her beauty look understated and elegant, with just a dash of eyeliner to bring out her brightly coloured green eyes.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Lady Kitty Spencer attended the amfAR gala

In its design, it looked exactly like one of Lady Kitty's many stunning bridal gowns, which were specially designed by Dolce & Gabbana for the day.

Lady Kitty Spencer's primary wedding dress

Featuring long sleeves, puff shoulders and an immaculate full skirt, the main wedding dress of Prince William's cousin also looked relatively similar to her mother Victoria Lockwood's gown from 1989.

The Italian designers opened up about the process of designing and making the dress in an interview with Tatler, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

Domenico Dolce added: "One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture.:

Meanwhile, Stefano Gabbana noted that: "She is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

Lady Kitty also appeared at Cannes alongside her sisters

The wife of Michael Lewis also appeared elsewhere at the festival on Thursday, alongside her sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

© Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer also appeared on the red carpet for La Venue de L'avenir

On the red carpet for La Venue de l'Avenir, the eldest sister dazzled in a figure-hugging, sparkling purple dress, while her two sisters wore co-ordinated contrasting dresses.

© FilmMagic Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer looked outstanding in co-ordinating, but opposite, dresses

While Eliza wore all-black and Amelia wore all-white, the pair looked truly magnificent, with both dresses featuring a flowy maxi skirt that left an ethereal trail behind them.