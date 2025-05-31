Princess Kate's subtle display of 'optimism' before half-term break

The Princess of Wales is always ahead of the curve, so it came as little surprise to see her wearing 2025's trendiest colour to King Charles' final Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this month.

Princess Kate was a vision in a fit-and-flare Emilia Wickstead dress in butter yellow, teaming her A-line number with matching accessories, creating a bold head-to-toe tonal look.

She donned a wide-brimmed floral hat by Philip Treacy, first worn to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and carried a beaded clutch and soft leather gloves in the same uplifting pastel hue.

As always when it comes to Kate, there is a carefully curated science behind her look. We called upon the experts to decode her choice of colour and the secret message she was sending with the on-trend shade.

Megan Watkins, head stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, explained that butter yellow is worn to create an illusion of "optimism and warmth".

© Getty The Princess of Wales sent a clear message of optmism with her recent butter yellow outfit

She said: "It taps into a wider mood of optimism and warmth as we head into cheerier months, something we're all craving as the weather turns.

"Butter yellow in particular strikes the perfect balance: it's punchy enough to feel current but muted enough to act as a neutral and be totally wearable."

While Kate went all out with the shade, even little pops of colour can have a big impact on the overall feel of your outfit.

© Getty Kate's on-trend choice conveyed a positive and uplifting messgae

Sharing an insight into how to style the colour yourself, the fashion expert added: "If you're not ready to go head to toe butter and don't think the shade complements your specific skin type, accessories are a great entry point into this trend."

Kate's choice to wear the shade was all the more poignant given it marked her first Garden Party since before her cancer diagnosis, showing that she's healthy and happy and back to her best.

The Princess of Wales' clever colour choices

This is far from the first time Kate has conveyed a subliminal message with her chic ensembles.

© Getty The royal is no stranger to a savvy colour choice

Last week, the Princess of Wales donned a nautical-inspired navy outfit to attend the naming ceremony of the HMS Glasgow in Scotland alongside her husband, Prince William.

This time, her intention was to convey "calm and strength" with the zen-inducing, trustworthy shade, signifying her capabilities as a senior working royal.

"Blue is the colour of communication," says fashion stylist Sian Clarke. Through her outfit, Princess Kate is giving us a message of calm and strength, which also reflects her role of HRH.

© Getty Her recent HMS Glasgow naming ceremony outfit, on the other hand, was all about confidence and capability

"Blue releases oxytocin into our systems when we wear and see the colour. It reflects calm. The calmer we feel, the better communication we have and it helps build, strengthen and improve relationships.”

This is particularly crucial when Princess Kate is stepping into a new role in which she needs to be trusted and respected.

LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed