Princess Kate's surprisingly 'daring' party heels prove she's the secret royal shoe queen

The Princess of Wales and her outfits fascinate the world. Everything from her crowning glory hats to her impeccable footwear. Speaking of her shoes, you may be surprised to know that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis is a fan of designer high heels.

The royal sports many high-end brands - from Manolo Blahnik to Chanel.

Of course, Prince William's wife loves her flats (her Veja and Superga trainers especially), but you can normally bet her high heels take centre stage.

LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed

We've rounded up her most expensive party heels that may inspire you for your next night out.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Emmy London Emmy London, the UK-based brand founded by Emmy Scarterfield, has been worn by Kate for quite some time. It's hard to pick a favourite pair as Kate has pretty much every colour by the label, but back in 2022, she went to an event to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum in London. Looking radiant, the brunette beauty teamed her Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.



© AFP via Getty Images Oscar de la Renta The Princess wowed in 2017 when she wore a pair of Oscar de la Renta heels to the UK-India Year of Culture event, and the beautiful pumps were made from a twinkly lamé fabric that would give Cinderella's glass slippers a run for their money.



© Samir Hussein/WireImage Jimmy Choo In 2019, Kate attended a gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery and wore an ultra-sparkly silver and blue pair of Jimmy Choo heels that quite literally twinkled as she walked.





© WireImage Gianvito Rossi Also in 2019, Kate had royal fans swooning over her cerulean blue Elie Saab gown, which she wore to Royal Ascot that year. Enjoying a day out at the races, Kate was a picture of poise in the fancy frock, which went perfectly with delightful silver stilettos by Gianvito Rossi.



© Photo: Getty Images Aquazzura In 2022, Kate astounded fans with her royal wardrobe during the tour of the Caribbean. One outfit which particularly stood out was when she donned a bespoke yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag. She added a pair of Aquazzura's 'Cece 105 Pumps' which boasted a sleek pointed toe and metallic gold peek-a-book panels on the toe.

