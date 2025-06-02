Princess Kate's surprisingly 'daring' party heels prove she's the secret royal shoe queen

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's surprisingly 'daring' party heels prove she's the secret royal shoe queen
Kate Middleton wearing blue at Royal Ascot in 2019© Getty Images

Prince William's wife loves designer high heels

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales and her outfits fascinate the world. Everything from her crowning glory hats to her impeccable footwear. Speaking of her shoes, you may be surprised to know that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis is a fan of designer high heels. 

The royal sports many high-end brands - from Manolo Blahnik to Chanel.  

Of course, Prince William's wife loves her flats (her Veja and Superga trainers especially), but you can normally bet her high heels take centre stage. 

LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed

We've rounded up her most expensive party heels that may inspire you for your next night out.

Kate Middleton wears green dress by Edeline Lee and green high heels by Emmy London© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emmy London

Emmy London, the UK-based brand founded by Emmy Scarterfield, has been worn by Kate for quite some time. It's hard to pick a favourite pair as Kate has pretty much every colour by the label, but back in 2022, she went to an event to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum in London. Looking radiant, the brunette beauty teamed her Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.

Kate Middleton at the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace in London on February 27, 2017© AFP via Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta

The Princess wowed in 2017 when she wore a pair of Oscar de la Renta heels to the UK-India Year of Culture event, and the beautiful pumps were made from a twinkly lamé fabric that would give Cinderella's glass slippers a run for their money.

Jimmy Choo© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jimmy Choo

In 2019, Kate attended a gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery and wore an ultra-sparkly silver and blue pair of Jimmy Choo heels that quite literally twinkled as she walked.


Kate Middleton wearing blue at Royal Ascot in 2019© WireImage

Gianvito Rossi

Also in 2019, Kate had royal fans swooning over her cerulean blue Elie Saab gown, which she wore to Royal Ascot that year. Enjoying a day out at the races, Kate was a picture of poise in the fancy frock, which went perfectly with delightful silver stilettos by Gianvito Rossi.

kate middleton airport yellow dress© Photo: Getty Images

Aquazzura

In 2022, Kate astounded fans with her royal wardrobe during the tour of the Caribbean. One outfit which particularly stood out was when she donned a bespoke yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag. She added a pair of Aquazzura's 'Cece 105 Pumps' which boasted a sleek pointed toe and metallic gold peek-a-book panels on the toe.

Kate Middleton wearing a green Vampire's Wife dress and high heels by Manolo Blahnik© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Manolo Blahnik

Princess Kate famously wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps (the style made famous by Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City) in 2022, in the portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. In the painting, Kate teamed the stunning satin pumps with her The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress in the most elegant forest green shade.

