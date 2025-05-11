Prince William and Princess Kate 'reconnecting' amid major lifestyle shift

A lot has changed since Prince William and Princess Kate married in April 2011: they've had three wonderful children, they've become the next in line for the throne, and the Princess of Wales has undergone a full round of chemotherapy.

Even though the couple have seen so much in their 14 years of marriage, or maybe because of it, William and Kate appear to be closer than ever before.

During their visit to the Isle of Mull to celebrate their anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales looked more at ease and in love than we've ever seen them publicly.

"They appeared more natural and comfortable with each other than ever," a source involved with the visit tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate appeared to be closer than ever during their anniversary trip

"They were constantly touching one another, nudging each other to point things out and sharing lots of jokes," they added. "Their newfound appreciation of life after everything that has happened seems to have made them even happier together.

"It looked like them reconnecting with a place of which they clearly have happy memories. They were in their element."

Prince William and Princess Kate's loved-up anniversary photo

At the end of last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a wonderful new picture to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

The photograph depicted the two, both dressed in blazers and chinos, affectionately holding one another with their backs to the camera, with the picturesque scenery of the mountains and lake on the Isle of Mull making for a breathtaking backdrop.

© Kensington Palace Prince William and Princess Kate shared a tender photo on their anniversary

In the caption, they penned: "Wonderful to be abc on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome [red heart emoji] W & C."

Earlier on the same day, Prince William and Princess Kate had opened up about how grateful they were to celebrate their anniversary on the Scottish Island.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales revisited the Isle of Mull for their 14th wedding anniversary

During their visit to Aros Community Hall, they reflected on the time that they paid a visit to the island when they were students, speaking to volunteers and hall committee members about their visit to Tobermory, the home of the popular BBC children's show Balamory.

"It was 2003 when we were here," the Prince of Wales said. "We had a lovely time here – it's wonderful."

Princess Kate added that she had "brought home some watercolours," which the couple now keep as bedroom decor in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

See a history of Prince William and Princess Kate's love story below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate's love story