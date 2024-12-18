Zara Tindall twins with husband Mike in unexpected fitted suit

Zara Tindall put her party dresses to one side last week as she headed out to attend MBN Event's Sportsman's Christmas lunch raising money for the MS Society.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was spotted wearing the 'Battista' pinstripe blazer from Veronica Beard - a single-breasted style that was worn done up over a sumptuous satin blouse.

The 'Gillian' ruched blouse from Frame broke up her suit as Zara also wore the 'Heyser' trousers from Veronica Beard. It appeared to royal fans as if the mother of three had deliberately twinned with her husband Mike who sat beside her in an uncannily similar grey suit.

The last time Zara was spotted wearing her Veronica Beard blazer was at the Badminton Horse Trials in May where she styled the £648 jacket with white skinny jeans and white trainers.

Another festive suit

Rounding off Zara's look was a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup and jewellery. The last time Prince William's cousin was spotted in a suit was when she opted for a more glamorous look for the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall looked chic in a deep purple hue last week

King Charles' niece stunned in a purple velvet co-ord, also by Veronica Beard, with a pair of plum heels and a gold clutch by Strathberry.

© Getty Zara Tindall attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Day at the races

The royal's festive outing comes just after she enjoyed a day at Cheltenham Racecourse. Zara was seen on day one of The Christmas Meeting wearing the gorgeous 'Frances' style trench coat from Fairfax & Favor with a belted waistline, double-breasted front, and structured silhouette.

© Getty Zara rocked a tan suede trench coat

The suede jacket was paired with waxed black jeans and 'Sierra' ankle boots by L.K.Bennett. Rounding off the royal's look was the 'Lottie' crossbody bag by Aspinal of London, a headband by Camilla Rose Millinery, and gold hoop earrings by Alighieri.

© Getty Zara wore a pop of leopard print

Meanwhile, Zara got in the festive spirit when she hosted an exclusive event alongside her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham at Ixchel, London.

The former Olympic equestrian was spotted wearing leather leggings with her go-to L.K.Bennett boots and a khaki pea coat from ME + EM.

Red carpet bombshell

The looks were poles apart from the sheer midi dress she donned on the red carpet at the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall headed to the 2024 Beauty Awards

Zara's Self-Portrait number with a floaty skirt and rhinestone bow at the neck was teamed with the 'Rebecca' pumps from Emmy London and a silver Aspinal of London clutch.