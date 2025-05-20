Zara Tindall looks sensational in fit-and-flare dress and jaw-grazing bob

Zara Tindall opted for classic florals while attending the garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

Looking sensational in a full-length Anna Mason London gown featuring puff sleeves, a fit-and-flare silhouette and a French Provençal cotton Garance Print, the daughter of Princess Anne polished off her outfit, which she had previously worn to Ascot, with a pristine white 'hatinator' on top of her wavy blonde bob and matching cream clutch.

Elevating the classy look even more, the royal, 44, chose neutral-toned court heels – a timeless look perfect for spring.

Zara Tindall also made an appearance

Zara joined her cousins Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who were playing host of the annual event at Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were busy with other engagements.

After walking onto the terrace of the royal residence, the Prince and Princess of Wales observed the national anthem before joining the attendees.

© Alamy Stock Photo Zara Tindall talking to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London

Zara Tindall joins royal relatives at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Other senior royals in attendance were Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Like Zara, Sophie also joined in on the spring theme with a floral dress from Erdem.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Princess Kate, meanwhile, chose an on-trend shade of butter yellow dress by her favourite designer, Emilia Wickstead, complete with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

Zara's garden party attire

Zara, who is married to former England rugby star Mike Tindall, never puts a foot wrong when it comes to dressing for major royal events.

At the Buckingham Palace garden party last year, the mother-of-three looked marvellous in a Mary Poppins-esque satin tea dress by Laura Green. At the time, Zara paired her gown with candy pink suede heels and a whimsical Barbie pink hat.

© Getty Images Zara looked equally chic at the King's Buckingham Palace Garden Party last year

Meanwhile, Zara always looks stunning in formal attire, but she equally nails laid-back chic. On a recent trip to Bahrain with her husband, the royal looked fabulous in a blue and white floral day dress while lapping up the sunshine.

The Olympian accessorised with a pair of casual, striped white sneakers from Superga and a chic pair of 'Ghost' sunglasses from Valley eyewear.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales speaks to guests during The King's Garden Party

Royal garden parties

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what were known as "breakfasts", although they took place in the afternoon.

Guests queue in tea tents and take their seats on nearby chairs. Guests can also enjoy quite the feast, with around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake consumed at each party.