Zara Tindall is a vision in sheer lace Cinderella dress

Zara Tindall looked simply stunning on Saturday as she stepped out for a meeting among the Magic Millions ambassadors at the Gold Coast Turf Club to celebrate the spirit of the Magic Millions carnival in Australia.
Princess Anne's daughter, 42, debuted a glorious sky-blue Rebecca Vallance dress featuring a collared neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tie around the waist to cinch her silhouette. The floaty mid-length number also featured a sheer lace panel down the front.
Her dress was accessorized beautifully with a Victoria Charles headpiece and a cream croc print bag from Strathberry to match her cream heels from Sauvereign.
Her beautiful headpiece was complemented with a classic updo and Zara, who looked loved-up with husband Mike, sported a minimal makeup look for a natural glow. Rounding off her look was a pair of sunglasses for a day in the Aussie sunshine.
Zara's daytime look
Just the day before, Zara was seen donning a lovely shirt dress by the same Australian designer. The printed Rebecca Vallance number was teamed with Tony Bianco mules as she headed to the Women with Horsepower lunch at The Star on the Gold Coast.
It is not the first time that Zara has worn the designs of Rebecca Vallance. The royal looked straight from a fairytale at Royal Ascot 2024 when she wore the designer's 'Michelle' dress.
The powder blue number featured the brand's signature puffed sleeves, as well as a braid-adorned crew neckline, belted waist, and full skirt.
The look was accessorised with a pom-pom-adorned hat and metallic Dune heels.
The mother of three also opted for a Rebecca Vallance look to a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of the label at Harrods in November 2023. Zara wore the 'Eva' dress featuring a pearl and diamanté-encrusted neckline.
She accessorised her LBD with Meghan Markle's favourite 'Bow Tie' Aquazzura heels.
