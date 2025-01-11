Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall stuns in sheer lace Cinderella dress
Zara Tindall is a vision in sheer lace Cinderella dress

Princess Anne's daughter chose sky blue for a day at the Magic Millions carnival  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked simply stunning on Saturday as she stepped out for a meeting among the Magic Millions ambassadors at the Gold Coast Turf Club to celebrate the spirit of the Magic Millions carnival in Australia.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, debuted a glorious sky-blue Rebecca Vallance dress featuring a collared neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tie around the waist to cinch her silhouette. The floaty mid-length number also featured a sheer lace panel down the front.

Her dress was accessorized beautifully with a Victoria Charles headpiece and a cream croc print bag from Strathberry to match her cream heels from Sauvereign.

Her beautiful headpiece was complemented with a classic updo and Zara, who looked loved-up with husband Mike, sported a minimal makeup look for a natural glow. Rounding off her look was a pair of sunglasses for a day in the Aussie sunshine.

Zara with Delfina Blaquier, Aurora Figueras, and Nicole Slater in summer looks and sunglasses© Instagram/Valley Eye Wear

Zara's daytime look

Just the day before, Zara was seen donning a lovely shirt dress by the same Australian designer. The printed Rebecca Vallance number was teamed with Tony Bianco mules as she headed to the Women with Horsepower lunch at The Star on the Gold Coast.

Zara posed with a line-up of friends including Meghan Markle's close pal, Delfina Blaquier. Also in attendance was Delfina's daughter Aurora and artist Nicole Slater.

Zara Tindall wearing a blue dress at day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse © Getty

Another Rebecca Vallance moment

It is not the first time that Zara has worn the designs of Rebecca Vallance. The royal looked straight from a fairytale at Royal Ascot 2024 when she wore the designer's 'Michelle' dress.

Mike and Zara Tindall on Ladies Day© Getty

The powder blue number featured the brand's signature puffed sleeves, as well as a braid-adorned crew neckline, belted waist, and full skirt.

The look was accessorised with a pom-pom-adorned hat and metallic Dune heels.

Zara Tindall attends a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods on November 14, 2023 in London, England.© Getty

The mother of three also opted for a Rebecca Vallance look to a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of the label at Harrods in November 2023. Zara wore the 'Eva' dress featuring a pearl and diamanté-encrusted neckline.

She accessorised her LBD with Meghan Markle's favourite 'Bow Tie' Aquazzura heels.

