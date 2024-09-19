Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked splendid when she stepped out for a gala for the Council of State at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander and daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia on Wednesday.
The Argentinian-born royal, 53, was spotted in a beautiful strapless Valentino gown which featured a tiered lace-adorned skirt with chiffon ruffle adornments and a figure-skimming cut.
The icy blue number was first worn by the stylish royal in 2011 when she was photographed alongside Prince Alois of Liechtenstein at a dinner following the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.
She was a picture-perfect royal in a diamond and aquamarine tiara on the wedding day and added a bejewelled belt to her dress.
A third outing for her Valentino gown
Máxima stunned in the designer look once again in 2021 when she accompanied her husband to the Konzerthaus concert hall in Berlin.
On this occasion, the royal wore her hair in Hollywood curls with a side part and a stunning aquamarine necklace.
However, on Wednesday the mother of three re-wore her dazzling blue jewels and shawl but wore her hair in a chic updo with a sweeping side fringe.
Also in attendance was Princess Catharina-Amalia, who will one day be Queen of the Netherlands. The 20-year-old wore a navy blue slinky mermaid dress from Alex Perry with a twisted front and square neckline.
Queen Máxima's mother-daughter outing
Her Royal Highness was seen earlier this week for another glamorous occasion with two of her three daughters in tow.
Máxima commanded attention on Prinsjesdag in a bow-adorned recycled Claes Iversen dress with her bejewelled belt from the 2011 Monaco royal wedding.
DISCOVER: Queen Máxima made secret tweak to waist-cinching colour-clash dress
Meanwhile, her middle daughter Princess Alexia, 19, wore her mother's 20-year-old pleated red gown which Máxima wore in 2002 and again in 2003 to host Mexican President Vicente Fox at a state banquet at the Noordeinde Palace.
