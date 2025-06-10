Princess Charlene schools us in summer dressing with a fit-and-flare dress and Fendi

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been switching up her style recently, swapping out the bold colours, eye-catching patterns and killer power suits for some softer looks.
During a visit to Saint-Paul-de-Vence for the spouses of participating heads of state during the Ocean Conference in Nice, the wife of Prince Albert looked absolutely stunning.
The 47-year-old wore the magnificent £1035 'Mara' dress from Emilia Wickstead (or $1340, if you're reading this from the US), which has blue rose patterning on white taffeta faille.
Princess Charlene's wonderful new piece features a structured, form-fitting silhouette through the bodice that gradually expands into a striking flared skirt, making for a beautifully unique contrast.
To accessorise, the mother of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella brought out one of her favourite pairs of sunglasses: her oversized 'Baguette' rounded cat eye sunglasses from Fendi, £310 / $440, with a black to brown gradient on the lens.
The Princess of Monaco has been bringing out some beautiful looks going into summer, demonstrating a style that's a little more traditionally feminine than what she's become known for, and we're loving her experimentation.
Princess Charlene's scarlet siren moment
On Saturday evening, the Princess of Monaco looked breathtaking for a special event at the Prince's Palace, when the Monaco royals held a special dinner for Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron ahead of the UN Ocean Conference.
Princess Charlene stepped out in a figure-hugging bright red dress, which featured a simple crew neck, a sleeveless design and an unbelievably elegant wrinkled skirt that just hit the floor. The mother-of-two paired this with a gorgeous set of bold statement earrings.
Going for a rather different hairstyle, she also had her hair styled into waves with a side-parting, resembling a classical Hollywood actress.
The former Olympic swimmer has been having quite the time with red recently, having brought out some wonderfully memorable outfits in the striking colour recently.
Princess Charlene wore some particularly fabulous red outfits to the Monaco Grand Prix this year, including a head-to-toe bright red look.
Alongside a statement striped blouse from Louis Vuitton, which featured an asymmetrical front and diagonal patterning, she donned a pair of high-rise tapered trousers and her red suede heels from Manolo Blahnik, a beautiful set of shoes that she brought out a number of times during the Grand Prix.