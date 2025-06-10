Princess Charlene schools us in summer dressing with a fit-and-flare dress and Fendi

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been switching up her style recently, swapping out the bold colours, eye-catching patterns and killer power suits for some softer looks.

During a visit to Saint-Paul-de-Vence for the spouses of participating heads of state during the Ocean Conference in Nice, the wife of Prince Albert looked absolutely stunning.

The 47-year-old wore the magnificent £1035 'Mara' dress from Emilia Wickstead (or $1340, if you're reading this from the US), which has blue rose patterning on white taffeta faille.

Princess Charlene's wonderful new piece features a structured, form-fitting silhouette through the bodice that gradually expands into a striking flared skirt, making for a beautifully unique contrast.

To accessorise, the mother of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella brought out one of her favourite pairs of sunglasses: her oversized 'Baguette' rounded cat eye sunglasses from Fendi, £310 / $440, with a black to brown gradient on the lens.

The Princess of Monaco has been bringing out some beautiful looks going into summer, demonstrating a style that's a little more traditionally feminine than what she's become known for, and we're loving her experimentation.

Princess Charlene's scarlet siren moment

On Saturday evening, the Princess of Monaco looked breathtaking for a special event at the Prince's Palace, when the Monaco royals held a special dinner for Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron ahead of the UN Ocean Conference.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene looked absolutely stunning at the state dinner

Princess Charlene stepped out in a figure-hugging bright red dress, which featured a simple crew neck, a sleeveless design and an unbelievably elegant wrinkled skirt that just hit the floor. The mother-of-two paired this with a gorgeous set of bold statement earrings.

Going for a rather different hairstyle, she also had her hair styled into waves with a side-parting, resembling a classical Hollywood actress.

The former Olympic swimmer has been having quite the time with red recently, having brought out some wonderfully memorable outfits in the striking colour recently.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene wowed in a blazing red ensemble at the Grand Prix this year

Princess Charlene wore some particularly fabulous red outfits to the Monaco Grand Prix this year, including a head-to-toe bright red look.

Alongside a statement striped blouse from Louis Vuitton, which featured an asymmetrical front and diagonal patterning, she donned a pair of high-rise tapered trousers and her red suede heels from Manolo Blahnik, a beautiful set of shoes that she brought out a number of times during the Grand Prix.